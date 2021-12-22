Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge launch in India is set for January 6, the Chinese company revealed on Wednesday. The new flagship Xiaomi phone is speculated to come as rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was unveiled in China earlier this year. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is teased to offer 120W fast charging support. It will also come with 5G connectivity. Alongside Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, the Chinese company is expected to launch the regular Xiaomi 11i in India — under the Xiaomi 11i series.

Through a tweet posted by the official Xiaomi India account, the company announced the launch date for Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India. A microsite has also been released to tease the features of the new phone ahead of its official debut.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be a part of the Xiaomi 11i series, the teaser posted by the company suggested. The series may also include Xiaomi 11i that is rumoured to be rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro that launched alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Redmi Note 11 5G in China in October.

In addition to the launch date, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is confirmed to have 120W fast charging that is claimed to fully charge the built-in battery in 15 minutes.

A previous report suggested that Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge would come in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to feature Camo Green and Stealth Black colours.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge price in India (expected)

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge could be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that debuted with a starting price of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone also came in an 8GB + 128GB option at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,900) and a top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB variant at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,300). The new Xiaomi phone could be priced in the same bracket.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge specifications (expected)

Although the specifications of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are yet to be announced, the phone could be identical to Redmi Note 11 Pro+ — considering the rumour mill. This suggests that Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge may have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, dual JBL-tuned stereo speakers, NFC support, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone could have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood.