Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch Date in India Set for January 6, 120W Fast Charging Confirmed

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch Date in India Set for January 6, 120W Fast Charging Confirmed

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be a part of the Xiaomi 11i series that may include the regular Xiaomi 11i as well.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 December 2021 13:45 IST
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch Date in India Set for January 6, 120W Fast Charging Confirmed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge may have the same internal specifications as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge launch date has been announced
  • The new Xiaomi phone is confirmed to offer 15-minute charging time
  • Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge may come in a single configuration

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge launch in India is set for January 6, the Chinese company revealed on Wednesday. The new flagship Xiaomi phone is speculated to come as rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was unveiled in China earlier this year. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is teased to offer 120W fast charging support. It will also come with 5G connectivity. Alongside Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, the Chinese company is expected to launch the regular Xiaomi 11i in India — under the Xiaomi 11i series.

Through a tweet posted by the official Xiaomi India account, the company announced the launch date for Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India. A microsite has also been released to tease the features of the new phone ahead of its official debut.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be a part of the Xiaomi 11i series, the teaser posted by the company suggested. The series may also include Xiaomi 11i that is rumoured to be rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro that launched alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Redmi Note 11 5G in China in October.

In addition to the launch date, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is confirmed to have 120W fast charging that is claimed to fully charge the built-in battery in 15 minutes.

A previous report suggested that Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge would come in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to feature Camo Green and Stealth Black colours.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge price in India (expected)

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge could be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that debuted with a starting price of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone also came in an 8GB + 128GB option at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,900) and a top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB variant at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,300). The new Xiaomi phone could be priced in the same bracket.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge specifications (expected)

Although the specifications of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are yet to be announced, the phone could be identical to Redmi Note 11 Pro+ — considering the rumour mill. This suggests that Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge may have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, dual JBL-tuned stereo speakers, NFC support, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone could have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge price in India, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge specifications, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft's $16-Billion Bid for Nuance Gets EU Antitrust Approval
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch Date in India Set for January 6, 120W Fast Charging Confirmed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  2. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  3. Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilised Egg
  4. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  5. Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 100W Output Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Taking Place in January: Pete Lau
  7. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Design Tipped by Concept Renders Ahead of January Launch
  9. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  10. Crypto Bill Said to Get Delayed Further, Won't Be Presented in Parliament
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic V Officially Teased as the Company's First Foldable Smartphone
  2. Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate With 18GB RAM to Go on First Sale in India on December 26: Price, Specifications
  3. Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 100W Output, Customised Content Modes Launched in India
  4. Global Smart Speaker, Smart Display Shipments Grow Despite Component Shortage in Q3 2021: Strategy Analytics
  5. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch Date in India Set for January 6, 120W Fast Charging Confirmed
  6. Microsoft's $16-Billion Bid for Nuance Gets EU Antitrust Approval
  7. Realme 9i Tipped to Come With 4,880mAh Battery, Realme Pro+ May Feature 65W Fast Charging
  8. Artemis 1 Moon Launch Delayed Again, NASA Reviewing March or April Launch Dates
  9. Starting January 1, New RBI Rules on Online Card Transactions Go Into Effect: 10 Points
  10. Vivo V23 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS, SIRIM Certification Websites, India Launch Seems Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com