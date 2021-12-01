Technology News
  Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge RAM and Storage, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge RAM and Storage, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is said to launch in Camo Green and Stealth Black colours.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 December 2021 12:52 IST
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge RAM and Storage, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge may just be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is said to be available with 128GB storage
  • The Xiaomi phone is rumoured to have two different shades
  • Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge may have 120W fast charging

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge RAM and storage configuration has been tipped online ahead of an official announcement. The new Xiaomi phone is speculated to be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro in October. It is said to coming to India in two colour options. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is also rumoured to have 120W fast charging and come with features including a unibody design and JBL stereo speakers.

91mobiles reports in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will debut in India in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone is also said to have Camo Green and Stealth Black colour options to choose from.

If we believe the past reports, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. It will, therefore, have the same list of specifications that was available with the earlier model.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is expected to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch design. The phone could also come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and have a triple rear camera setup, with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is also likely to have a 4,500mAh battery, with 120W fast charging support.

Xiaomi offered JBL stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The same setup is expected to be a part of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. Further, you can expect the phone to have NFC support and come with VC liquid cooling.

Official launch date of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is yet to be announced. However, it is tipped to debut sometime in December.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Comments

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge specifications, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
