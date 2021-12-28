Technology News
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Teased to Get Two Colour Options, Images Show Design Similar to Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge India launch date set for January 6, 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 December 2021 18:02 IST
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Teased to Get Two Colour Options, Images Show Design Similar to Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sandeep Sarma

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has been teased to get 120Hz refresh rate for its AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge to get Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black colour options
  • Its AMOLED display has been teased to get 1,200 nits of peak brightness
  • Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will come with Dolby Atmos support

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge colour options have been teased ahead of its launch in India next week. The upcoming smartphone is touted as the fastest charging phone in the country. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has also been teased to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be launched in India on January 6 and it is expected to launch alongside the vanilla Xiaomi 11i. The upcoming smartphone is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Through a couple of tweets, Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain teased the colour options for Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The upcoming smartphone will get two colour options — Pacific Pearl and Stealth Black. One of the tweets only shows the former and it has a gradient metallic finish which starts with Blue colour at the top and transitions into Peach shades. The other tweet shows the Stealth Black colour option. Both colourways have been listed on a special microsite set up for Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

The images on the microsite also tease the design of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge's back panel. It appears to be similar to Redmi Note 11 Pro+ — corroborating a previous report — which was launched in China earlier this year. Furthermore, the microsite also mentions that it will reveal more information about the smartphone in the coming days.

Furthermore, the microsite also mentions that Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will feature an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and offer 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will also support Dolby Atmos support. As already known, Xiaomi has added support for 120W fast charging which is claimed to fully charge the smartphone's inbuilt battery in around 15 minutes.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will launch in India on January 6 and will be a part of the Xiaomi 11i series. The upcoming smartphone series is speculated to include two models — Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Teased to Get Two Colour Options, Images Show Design Similar to Redmi Note 11 Pro+
