Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G were launched in India on Thursday, January 6 as the latest smartphones from the Chinese company. Both phones share the same list of specifications to a large extent. That said, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is designed as a unique option in the series as it features 120W fast charging — a first for smartphones. The regular Xiaomi 11i, on the other hand, has 67W fast charging support. Both models in the Xiaomi 11i series come with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Overall, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G appears to be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro+, while the Xiaomi 11i seems to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro. Both Redmi phones were launched in China last year.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G price in India

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB variant that carries a price tag of Rs. 28,999. However, the Xiaomi 11i 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

On the availability part, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G will go on sale in India from Wednesday, January 12. Both phones will be available from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers.

Launch offers on both Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i include a Rs. 1,500 'New Year' discount and up to Rs. 2,500 cashback on using SBI cards. Existing Redmi Note phone users will get an additional exchange discount of Rs. 4,000 in lieu of their phones.

Alongside the Xiaomi 11i series, Xiaomi introduced the 120W HyperCharge Adapter Combo — that comes bundled with Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G — which will also be sold separately at Rs. 3,999. The company says details about its availability will be announced at a later stage.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 395ppi of pixel density, and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 lens.

In terms of storing content, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G offers 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage as standard that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G comes with dual speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio certification. The phone packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell lithium polymer battery that supports up to 120W fast charging (compatible charger is bundled in the retail box). The battery is claimed to go from zero to 100 in just 15 minutes using the given charger.

Further, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G measures 163.65x76.19x8.34mm and weighs 204 grams. The phone comes in a glass body that has IP53 certification for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 11i 5G specifications

The Xiaomi 11i 5G is identical to the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G in all aspects, except the battery. The regular model packs a single-cell 5,160mAh battery that supports a maximum of 67W charging. Xiaomi has bundled the supported charger with the phone. The additional battery capacity increases the weight of the Xiaomi 11i 5G to 207 grams.