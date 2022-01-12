Technology News
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G to Go on First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 January 2022 10:45 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G were launched in India on January 6

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G features 120W fast charging support
  • Both Xiaomi 11i series smartphones have similar specifications
  • Xiaomi 11i series sports a 120Hz AMOLED display

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G were launched in India last week and will go on their first sale in the country today at 12pm IST (noon). Both smartphones have fairly similar specifications. One of the main differences between the two Xiaomi smartphones is their fast charging support — 120W on Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and 67W on vanilla Xiaomi 11i 5G. Both Xiaomi 11i series smartphones feature 120Hz AMOLED displays and are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G price in India, availability

Launched on January 6, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G will go on their first sale today in India at 12pm IST (noon). The two Xiaomi smartphones can be purchased via the official website, Flipkart, Mi Home Stores, and offline retail stores.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model, while its 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. On the other hand, Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999 for its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage models, respectively.

The launch offers on both Xiaomi 11i series smartphones include a Rs. 1,500 discount on prepaid orders and up to Rs. 2,000 cashback for SBI card users. Additionally, existing Redmi Note smartphone users will get a bonus of Rs. 4,000 when they exchange their existing smartphones.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G specifications

Both Xiaomi 11i series smartphones have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 Enhanced. Both sport 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 395ppi of pixel density, and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoCs, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For optics, Xiaomi 11i series features a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Both — Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G — offer 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 11i series include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Xiaomi 11i series gets stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. Where Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, Xiaomi 11i 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Both smartphones have IP53 certification for dust- and water-resistance and measure 163.65x76.19x8.34mm. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G weighs 204 grams and Xiaomi 11i 5G weighs 207 grams.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 11i 5G

Xiaomi 11i 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Price in India, Xiaomi 11i 5G Price in India, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Specifications, Xiaomi 11i 5G Specifications
Satvik Khare
