Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 December 2021 10:52 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition is essentially a rebranded Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition comes in two storage options
  • The Xiaomi phone features a 6.81mm thin build
  • Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition will go on sale starting December 10

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition was launched on Thursday as the latest model in the Xiaomi 11 series. The new phone is essentially a rebranded version of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that debuted in India earlier this year. It comes with triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display. The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The smartphone is touted to be the lightest and thinnest Xiaomi 5G phone, with 157 grams of weight and 6.81mm of thickness.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition price, availability

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition price has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option that carries a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,300). It will go on sale in China in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colours starting Friday, December 10. Details about the availability of the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition in global markets are yet to be revealed.

Notably, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition appeared as the ‘Mi 11 LE' in the MIUI code earlier this month. The Mi.com site has also listed the phone with the URL suggesting its codename as Mi 11 LE 5G NE.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was launched in India in September with a starting price of Rs. 26,999.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM as standard. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition comes with a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.24 lens.

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition includes 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 4,250mAh battery on the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition that supports 33W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 160.53x75.72x6.81mm and weighs 157 grams.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4250mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Wins Last-Minute Reprieve From App Store Changes While Fortnite Appeal Plays Out

    Comment
    
     
     

    

    
    
    

