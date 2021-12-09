Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition was launched on Thursday as the latest model in the Xiaomi 11 series. The new phone is essentially a rebranded version of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that debuted in India earlier this year. It comes with triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display. The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The smartphone is touted to be the lightest and thinnest Xiaomi 5G phone, with 157 grams of weight and 6.81mm of thickness.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition price, availability

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition price has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option that carries a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,300). It will go on sale in China in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colours starting Friday, December 10. Details about the availability of the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition in global markets are yet to be revealed.

Notably, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition appeared as the ‘Mi 11 LE' in the MIUI code earlier this month. The Mi.com site has also listed the phone with the URL suggesting its codename as Mi 11 LE 5G NE.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was launched in India in September with a starting price of Rs. 26,999.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM as standard. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition comes with a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.24 lens.

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition includes 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 4,250mAh battery on the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition that supports 33W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 160.53x75.72x6.81mm and weighs 157 grams.

