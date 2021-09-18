Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G price in India and colour options have leaked ahead of its launch in the country set for September 25. The phone was unveiled a few days ago globally and the company teased its arrival in India soon after. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G pricing information in India has now leaked online, alongside the RAM + storage configurations it may come in for the Indian market. The leak also confirms that the phone may arrive in three colour options at first and one additional colour option may be unveiled at a later date.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G price in India, colour options (expected)

The upcoming Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for the Indian market is tipped to be priced starting at Rs. 21,999. Tipster @Gadgetsdata leaks that the phone may come in three configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It is expected to launch in four colour options in India as is the case with its China version — White, Pink, Blue, and Black. Out of this, the tipster says that three colour options will be launched first and the last colour will come to India a bit later.

Globally, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has launched in three configurations and the leak suggests that the company may introduce the same for the Indian market. To recall, the global variant of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage option. The price of its global 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has not been announced yet.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G specifications

Because the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has been unveiled globally, the specifications are already known. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi has provided up to 256GB of internal storage on the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.