  Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With 33W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With 33W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will go on sale from October 2

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 September 2021 12:45 IST
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With 33W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE debuted in Europe earlier this month

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE packs a 4,250mAh battery
  • It has a 64-megapixel main camera
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was launched in the Indian market on Wednesday. The phone debuted globally earlier this month alongside the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is a variant of the Mi 11 Lite that is already available in the Indian market since June. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a 10-bit Polymer OLED display and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and supports 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price in India, sale date

The new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE starts at Rs. 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. The phone also has an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 28,999. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes in Diamond Dazzle, Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black, and Jazz Blue colours. It will be available via Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home stores, and 10,000+ retail stores. It will be on sale during the Diwali with Mi sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The first sale is on October 2 at 12am (midnight).

Xiaomi has introduced a Diwali offer of up to 1,500 off from October 2 to October 7, effectively bringing the price down to Rs. 25,499 and Rs. 27,499 respectively. There will also be an additional bank offer that will allow users to get additional Rs. 2,000 cashback. No-cost EMI of up to 12 months will also be listed on the e-commerce sites.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specifications

On the specifications front, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat Polymer OLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel tele macro shooter. Camera features include 50 director modes. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (supported charger included in the box). Connectivity options include 5G (12 band support), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers. It measures 160.53x75.73x6.81mm and weighs 158 grams.

Xiaomi promises three years of software updates and four years of security updates.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
