Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Update in India

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has reportedly started receiving the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in India. Users are taking to Twitter to post screenshots of receiving the update. In addition to Indian users, it is reported that users in Turkey are also receiving the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update on their Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The firmware version is said to be V12.5.4.0.RKOINXM users in India and V12.5.4.0.RKOTRXM in Turkey. MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update is based on the Android 11 software.

As mentioned, users have taken to Twitter to post screenshots of receiving the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update on their Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE smartphones. The update is listed to be 479MB in size. The changelog, shared by RMUpdate.com, suggests that the update introduces swift performance for more life between charges. It also has introduced a new focused algorithm that dynamically allocates system resources based on specific scenes to ensure a smooth experience. The MIUI 12.5 update also brings an atomised memory for a better memory management mechanism and new liquid storage mechanisms to keep the system responsive as time goes by. Lastly, the update also brings core system improvements.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE users are advised to not download the update via third-party links and wait for the update to arrive via the over-the-air (OTA) method. One can also check manually in the settings menu to see if the update has arrived. It is also advised to download the update when the phone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi signal and is sufficiently charged.

To recall, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was unveiled in India in September. It is priced starting at Rs. 26,999 and is available on Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home offline stores.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specifications

On the specifications front, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat Polymer OLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel tele macro shooter. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (supported charger included in the box). The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers. Connectivity options include 5G (12 band support), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port.