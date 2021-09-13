Technology News
loading
  Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launch Teased for September 15; Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro Renders Leaked

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launch Teased for September 15; Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro Renders Leaked

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G is teased to be the company’s “New Lite” phone.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 September 2021 15:21 IST
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launch Teased for September 15; Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro Renders Leaked

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is speculated to be quite similar to the Mi 11 Lite 5G

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launch date has been teased online
  • The new Xiaomi phone could be priced at EUR 329
  • Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro renders have been leaked online

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launch has been teased to take place alongside the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro on Wednesday, September 15. The new Xiaomi phone is rumoured to be in the works with specifications that are almost the same as those of the Mi 11 Lite 5G. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is also rumoured to launch in India later this month. In addition to the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launch teaser, Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro renders have appeared on the Web. Both new phones appear to look identical on the design front.

As per the official teaser that has been posted by the official Xiaomi account on Twitter, the company is launching its “New Lite” phone on September 15. The exact name of the new phone has not been revealed in the teaser, though the rumour mill has suggested that it would be none other than the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

 

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is tipped to launch in India later this month. The phone is said to be priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,600).

On the specifications part, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is rumoured to have many similarities with the Mi 11 Lite 5G. These include the same triple rear camera setup, 20-megapixel selfie camera, and hole-punch display design. However, the new phone is said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC — unlike the Mi 11 Lite 5G that is powered by the Snapdragon 780G.

Alongside the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, the company is expected to unveil the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro at its September 15 virtual event. A tipster who goes by pseudonym @_snoopytech_ on Twitter has leaked the renders suggesting the design of both new phones ahead of their formal debut.

xiaomi 11t renders twitter snoopytech Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T renders have appeared on ahead of the September 15 launch
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @_snoopytech_

 

Both Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro have been seen via leaks in Celestial Blue, Meteorite Gray, and Moonlight White colours, and seem to have an identical design.

The renders also suggest that both new phones will come with a hole-punch display design and include vertically-aligned triple rear camera setup. Further, the phones appear to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

xiaomi 11t pro renders twitter snoopytech Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro appears to have the design identical to that of the Xiaomi 11T
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @_snoopytech_

 

In terms of the differences between the two — the Xiaomi 11T is said to have a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, while the Xiaomi 11T Pro is speculated to have a 108-megapixel unit and could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is also likely to have 120W HyperCharge support that could not be available on the regular Xiaomi 11T model.

Xiaomi will reveal exact details about its new phones at the September 15 event that will be held at 8pm IST through Xiaomi's social media channels.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launch Teased for September 15; Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro Renders Leaked
