Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price and Specifications

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launch event in India will begin at 12pm (noon).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 September 2021 10:35 IST
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price and Specifications

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a flat 10-bit AMOLED display
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE supports 33W fast charging
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE includes a triple rear camera setup

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is all set to launch in India today. The launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) and the company has said that it will also introduce the Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 alongside. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was unveiled at a global event mid-September and it is now launching in the Indian market. The phone includes triple rear cameras and a flat 10-bit AMOLED display. Xiaomi has provided an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC on the smartphone. It also supports 33W fast charging.

The virtual event will begin today at 12pm (noon). Xiaomi will livestream it via YouTube for all users to watch. As mentioned, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be unveiled alongside the Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2. It will be an upgrade to the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched last year. The predecessor was launched at Rs. 999, so the Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 may be priced in the same range or slightly higher.

The Xiaomi live event can be watched in the embedded video below as well.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was launched globally at a price of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600). In India, the phone is likely to fall in the same range.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specifications

Specifications of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE European model are known already. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE carries up to 256GB of internal storage

For photos and videos, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Besides, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone comes with a list of usual connectivity options that include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There are also options such as 5G, NFC, and an Infrared (IR) blaster. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tasneem Akolawala
Amazon Astro Robot With Rotating Screen Mounted on Wheels, Alexa Support Launched

