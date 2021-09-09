Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Tipped to Take Place in September; Price, Specifications Surface as Well

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Tipped to Take Place in September; Price, Specifications Surface as Well

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE may be teased in India in the next few days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 September 2021 12:08 IST
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Tipped to Take Place in September; Price, Specifications Surface as Well

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Snoopy

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE may be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE may feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was spotted on NBTC certification site
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE may come with a 64-megapixel main camera

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is expected to launch in India this month, as per a report. The company is reported to start teasing the phone in the coming days with a launch pegged for September itself. Its pricing, key specifications, and partial design have also leaked online. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has also been spotted on the Thailand NBTC certification site as well, hinting that it may launch in other markets alongside. The NE in the marketing name likely stands for New Edition and this model may have similar specifications as the Mi 11 Lite 5G that was launched in China in March.

91Mobiles reports that Xiaomi will start teasing the smartphone in India in the next few days. While an exact launch date is not known, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is reported to launch in the country later this month.

In addition, tipster Snoopy tweeted that Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE may be priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,600) at launch. The tipster leaked key specifications of the phone, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE may run Android 11. It is tipped to weigh 159 grams and measure at 160.5x75.7x6.8mm. It could be powered by the 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC and may offer 128GB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, the phone may feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It is reported to come in a single Black colour option. The tipster has also shared a render of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. It is seen to feature a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen.

While most of these leaked specifications are similar to the Chinese Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G model launched in March, the processor is different. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G China model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has also been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site (via Gizmochina), hinting at an imminent launch in other regions as well. To recall, the 4G model of the Mi 11 Lite was introduced in June in India and now the 5G model is expected to launch soon.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Price, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G's Support Pages Go Live in India, Hint at Imminent Launch
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Tipped to Take Place in September; Price, Specifications Surface as Well
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  2. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  3. BSNL Discontinuing Prepaid Broadband Plans Across India: Report
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G's Support Pages Go Live in India
  6. The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday
  7. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
  8. Vivo Y21s With Helio G80 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched
  9. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With Helio G80 SoC
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. MIT Researchers Build Powerful Superconducting Magnet That Can Lead to Clean Fusion Energy
  2. Facebook, Apple, More Big Tech's Small Deals to Be Scrutinised at US FTC Meeting
  3. Facebook Questions British Watchdog's Authority to Order Giphy Sale
  4. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Doesn’t Believe Regulations Apply to Him, Amazon Tells US FCC
  5. NASA Set to Launch $10-Billion James Webb Space Telescope on December 18
  6. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Tipped to Take Place in September; Price, Specifications Surface as Well
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G's Support Pages Go Live in India, Hint at Imminent Launch
  8. Cryptocurrency Being Eyed by Central Banks of Honduras, Guatemala, Following El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption
  9. Bitcoin in El Salvador: President Nayib Bukele Steps in to Fix Cryptocurrency Rollout Snags
  10. Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com