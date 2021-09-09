Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is expected to launch in India this month, as per a report. The company is reported to start teasing the phone in the coming days with a launch pegged for September itself. Its pricing, key specifications, and partial design have also leaked online. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has also been spotted on the Thailand NBTC certification site as well, hinting that it may launch in other markets alongside. The NE in the marketing name likely stands for New Edition and this model may have similar specifications as the Mi 11 Lite 5G that was launched in China in March.

91Mobiles reports that Xiaomi will start teasing the smartphone in India in the next few days. While an exact launch date is not known, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is reported to launch in the country later this month.

In addition, tipster Snoopy tweeted that Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE may be priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,600) at launch. The tipster leaked key specifications of the phone, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE may run Android 11. It is tipped to weigh 159 grams and measure at 160.5x75.7x6.8mm. It could be powered by the 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC and may offer 128GB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, the phone may feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It is reported to come in a single Black colour option. The tipster has also shared a render of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. It is seen to feature a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen.

While most of these leaked specifications are similar to the Chinese Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G model launched in March, the processor is different. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G China model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has also been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site (via Gizmochina), hinting at an imminent launch in other regions as well. To recall, the 4G model of the Mi 11 Lite was introduced in June in India and now the 5G model is expected to launch soon.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.