Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Date Set for September 29: Specifications

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price starts at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,200) in the European market.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 September 2021 17:46 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launch date in India announced
  • The Xiaomi phone was unveiled in Europe earlier this week
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes as an upgrade to Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India launch date is set for September 29, the Chinese company announced on Thursday. The new smartphone was unveiled alongside Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro at an event in Europe earlier this week. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes as an upgraded version of the Mi 11 Lite that was launched in India in June. The latest model carries features such as Dolby Vision support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, and 5G connectivity to deliver an upgraded experience over the previous phone. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE also includes up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India launch details

The official Xiaomi India account on Twitter posted a teaser to announce the launch date of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the country. Xiaomi also sent out a media invite for the launch event to confirm the September 29 launch date.

 

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price in India (expected)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price in India is yet to be announced, though the company brought the smartphone to Europe at a starting price of EUR 349 (roughly Rs.30,200) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The handset also comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage model at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,500). The top-of-the-line model with 8GB + 256GB storage option is yet to receive a price tag.

In India, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G could be priced similar to the European variant, though there would be some changes due to local taxes in the country.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specifications

The European version of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with 90Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE carries up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a list of usual connectivity options that include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There are also options such as 5G, NFC, and an Infrared (IR) blaster.

The company has provided dual speakers on the smartphone. Besides, it packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4250mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
GoPro Hero 10 Black With New GP2 Processor, HyperSmooth 4.0, 5.3K Video Recording Launched
