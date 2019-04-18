Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology was announced last month, and was said to be in mass production stage. Now, Xiaomi President Lin Bin says the company is working hard at mass producing the technology. The new 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology claims to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 17 minutes, and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had last month said that a Redmi device will first integrate this technology. The 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology will compete with Oppo's 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge tech.

Responding to a comment on Weibo, Lin Bin said (via MyDrivers) that Xiaomi is working hard to mass produce the 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology. He didn't divulge any other details, so it's still a mystery when this technology will get commercial. Furthermore, Weibing has also been mum about the Redmi phone that will integrate the technology.

Redmi is reportedly working on a flagship phone with the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC on board. This could be the device that sees the Super Charge Turbo integration first, but this is pure speculation, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Xiaomi had released a video earlier showcasing the 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology's abilities. In the video, the 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology could fully charge a 4,000mAh phone in just 17 minutes. In comparison, Oppo's proprietary Super VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology was able to charge a 3,700mAh phone to 65 percent in the same 17 minutes.