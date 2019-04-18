Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Working on 100W Super Charge Turbo Fast Charging Mass Production, Claims Company President

Xiaomi Working on 100W Super Charge Turbo Fast Charging Mass Production, Claims Company President

, 18 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Working on 100W Super Charge Turbo Fast Charging Mass Production, Claims Company President

Xiaomi announced its 100W fast charging technology last month

Highlights

100W fast charging in mass production, Xiaomi President says

Lin Bin says the company is working hard at it

A Redmi phone is tipped to integrate the technology first

Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology was announced last month, and was said to be in mass production stage. Now, Xiaomi President Lin Bin says the company is working hard at mass producing the technology. The new 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology claims to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 17 minutes, and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had last month said that a Redmi device will first integrate this technology. The 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology will compete with Oppo's 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge tech.

Responding to a comment on Weibo, Lin Bin said (via MyDrivers) that Xiaomi is working hard to mass produce the 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology. He didn't divulge any other details, so it's still a mystery when this technology will get commercial. Furthermore, Weibing has also been mum about the Redmi phone that will integrate the technology.

Redmi is reportedly working on a flagship phone with the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC on board. This could be the device that sees the Super Charge Turbo integration first, but this is pure speculation, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Xiaomi had released a video earlier showcasing the 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology's abilities. In the video, the 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology could fully charge a 4,000mAh phone in just 17 minutes. In comparison, Oppo's proprietary Super VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology was able to charge a 3,700mAh phone to 65 percent in the same 17 minutes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, 100W Super Charge Fast Charging
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
MIUI Lock Screen Vulnerability Provided Access to Clipboard Data, Fix Released
Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for The Umbrella Academy, Triple Frontier, 3 More
Xiaomi Working on 100W Super Charge Turbo Fast Charging Mass Production, Claims Company President
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme U1
TRENDING
  1. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  2. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  3. Samsung’s Foldable Phone Is Already Breaking, Claim Some Reviewers
  4. Honor 20i With Triple Rear Cameras, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A40s With Massive Battery Capacities Launched
  6. How to Vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019
  7. PUBG's New Update Brings Zombie: Darkest Night, Spectator Mode, and More
  8. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
  9. Redmi Note 7 to Go on Open Sale in India Tomorrow via Flipkart, Mi.com
  10. Apple May Launch a 4.7-inch iPhone With A13 Chip in March 2020
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.