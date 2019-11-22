Xiaomi first showcased its 100W Super Charge Turbo wired fast charging technology earlier this year and now the company has reportedly revealed that we can expect to see it in commercial devices next year. According to reports on Chinese social media, the smartphone maker announced the timing as a part of its developer conference in its home market earlier this week. There is still no word on which will be the first smartphone to use the 100W fast charging technology.

As per multiple user reports on Weibo, apparently from people that were present at Xiaomi's developer conference, Xiaomi offered another look at its 100W Super Charge Turbo wired fast charging technology and noted that it will be arriving in devices next year. Given Xiaomi has been working on 100W fast charging for some time now, it doesn't seem too far-fetched to expect to see it in a phone next year, in fact any later than next year may be too late.

According to Xiaomi, the 100W fast charging technology will allow a 4,000mAh battery to fully charge in just a matter of 17 minutes. Xiaomi isn't the only company to claim 100W or more fast charging speed, Vivo had also earlier showcased its 120W fast charging technology that it claims can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 13 minutes. Neither Xiaomi nor Vivo have thus launched their fast charging technologies in commercial devices. Like Xiaomi, Vivo could also release a phone with 120W fast charging support next year.

There is some speculation on Weibo that Mi Mix 4 could be the first smartphone with 100W fast charging support, however there is no credible evidence to support the rumour.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is currently preparing to launch Redmi K30 5G next month in China. The phone is rumoured to come with a dual hole-punch display.