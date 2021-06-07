Technology News
WWDC 2021 Keynote Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

WWDC 2021 keynote will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 June 2021 07:30 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

WWDC 2021 is all-virtual — just like the last year’s event

Highlights
  • WWDC 2021 will begin with a keynote address
  • MacBook Pro models are likely to receive an update at this year’s event
  • iOS 15 and macOS 12 could be amongst the key software announcements

WWDC 2021 is kicking off later today, June 7. Just like last year, this year's edition of Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference will be held virtually — owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cupertino, California-based giant showcases its new software developments at this developer-focussed event. The same trend is expected continued this time with new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS speculated to debut. The five-day event will have over 200 in-depth sessions for the developers to learn new stuff. However, Apple is also likely to choose the WWDC 2021 keynote to unveil its next-generation MacBook Pro models. Read on to know how you can watch the WWDC 2021 keynote livestream in India and around the globe, and what all is expected to be unveiled at the conference.

WWDC 2021 keynote livestream timings, how to watch online

The WWDC 2021 keynote will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) today. It will be livestreamed from Apple's campus in California and will be available for access through Apple's YouTube channel. It will also be streamed through the Apple.com website, Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app. Once it starts, you can also watch the livestream directly from the video embedded below.

What to expect at WWDC 2021

Apple is expected to make a list of software-centric announcements at the WWDC 2021 keynote. These announcements are expected to include iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. All these new software updates are speculated to bring various improvements over their existing versions.

iOS 15

Specifically for iPhone users, Apple is presumed to showcase iOS 15 at this year's WWDC keynote. The iOS update will come with an upgraded notification experience and include an all-new iMessage with some social network-like features to better compete against WhatsApp, according to a report by Bloomberg. You can also expect some changes around privacy features on the new iOS.

iPadOS 15

The WWDC keynote will also bring iPadOS 15 that could bring changes to the homescreen of the tablets to better align with newer hardware. Apple's iPad Pro users are also likely to be taken into consideration for the new iPadOS version. Further, Apple announced some accessibility features that could be available through both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates.

macOS 12

MacBook, iMac, and Mac users are expected to get macOS 12 this year with some improvements. However, Apple is not likely to bring any major changes this time — unlike last year when we saw macOS Big Sur with a series of updates.

watchOS 8

For Apple Watch users, watchOS 8 is speculated to arrive at the WWDC keynote with changes pertaining to fitness tracking. There could also be some new features to enhance user experience and bring gesture support that Apple showcased while detailing the new accessibility features.

tvOS 15

Apple TV users at WWDC 2021 are getting tvOS 15 as a new software version, with enhancements around a better content playback experience. There could also be specific changes to match the new Apple TV 4K hardware that was unveiled in April.

homeOS

There are also some references to Apple's plans to bring a dedicated operating system for its connected devices that could be called homeOS. This could probably be a new software solution for HomePod and other Apple devices that work in connection with an iPhone, an iPad, or a Mac.

Redesigned MacBook Pro models

In addition to the software announcements, Apple is speculated to surprise the audience at this the WWDC 2021 keynote by launching its next-generation MacBook Pro models. The new models are said to be available in 14- and 16-inch versions and have features such as a flatter design and Apple Silicon under the hood.

Apple may also share details about its development around building a mixed reality headset that is so far been a part of the rumour mill and is speculated to debut in 2022. It is rumoured to have LiDAR and ToF sensors and come with a price tag of $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,19,400).

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
