WWDC 2020 Keynote to Unveil iOS 14, macOS 10.16, More: Live Updates of Apple Event

Apple event rumours suggest that there will be no hardware announcements at WWDC 2020.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 22 June 2020 20:30 IST
WWDC 2020 keynote is an online stream due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Highlights
  • WWDC 2020 keynote kicks off at 10.30pm IST
  • iOS 14 is expected to be revealed during the event
  • This year's WWDC is online-only due to the Covid-19 pandemic

WWDC 2020 is scheduled to begin at 10.30pm IST on June 22, with Apple's annual keynote kickstarting the company's developer conference as usual. This is the first time that the company is going to have an online stream only for WWDC due to medical advisories against large gatherings during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In this year's event we're expecting the launch of iOS 14, apart from new versions of macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Some rumours have also suggested that Apple will announce a transition from Intel CPUs to its own chipsets for Macs during WWDC 2020, and we'll find out how many of these rumours are true shortly. We'll keep updating this article with the latest announcements starting 10.30pm IST, so keep refreshing the page for the latest updates.

The WWDC 2020 keynote is expected to feature iOS 14 related announcements towards the end. Apple usually tends to reserve announcements around the most popular products and services for the very end. The biggest rumour around iOS 14 has suggested that it will be renamed to iPhoneOS. We've already had an iPadOS label for the iPad version of iOS, and this year we may see something similar for iPhone software too. However, a couple of tipsters have claimed that there will be no such renaming.

For iOS 14, we may see several new features such as the ability to set third-party apps as default apps. For instance, you may be allowed to set Tweetbot as the default Twitter app or Firefox as your default browser. We've come across strong rumours that suggest we could see a refreshed UI for incoming calls, which does not take over the entire screen on iOS. We may also hear more about upgraded home screen widgets.

The next version of macOS could be called “The Big Sur”, but apart from that the rumour mill is relatively quiet about everything except the expected switch to Apple's own chips.

There aren't too many new updates expected for iPadOS except handwriting recognition as a systemwide input. However Apple could add new watch faces to watchOS, apart from features such as sleep tracking, and an emphasis on mental health.

As of now, hardware announcements are not expected at WWDC 2020.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

