WWDC 2020 Kicks Off Today: How to Watch Keynote Live Stream, Timings, More

WWDC 2020 keynote speech will begin at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST) today.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 22 June 2020 07:42 IST
WWDC 2020 is taking place online owning to coronavirus pandemic

Highlights
  • WWDC 2020 will take place between June 22 to 26
  • Apple will unveil its latest software developments
  • Apple might launch the new iMac 2020

Apple is all set to host its 31st Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this week. The developer event will kick off today with a keynote speech at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST). This will be an online-only event by the Cupertino-based tech giant owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The conference is free for all and everyone can watch the event on Apple's website and YouTube channel. WWDC 2020 will continue through June 26.

How to watch WWDC 2020 keynote speech, engineering sessions

As mentioned, the WWDC 2020 will be an online-only event, in addition to being free for all. Apart from being live streamed on Apple website and YouTube channel, fans and developers can watch the WWDC 2020 keynote online via Apple Developer website and app. If you have an Apple TV, you can use the Events app to watch today's keynote speech live. The keynote is scheduled for 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST) today. Interested viewers can also "set reminder" on the YouTube app to get notified about the event.

It is important to note here that apart from today's keynote speech, none of the other sessions will be streaming live via YouTube, and if you want to watch other sessions, including the Platforms State of the Union, you will have to watch them via the Apple Developer website or Apple Developer app.

The “Platforms State of the Union” session will start at 2pm PDT today (2:30am IST, June 23). In addition, Apple will also host over 100 engineering sessions between June 23 and June 26. Videos will be posted each day at 10 am PDT (10:30pm IST).

What to expect at WWDC 2020

Typically, Apple during the WWDC event showcases the company's upcoming software developments. But in the last few years, we've seen the company unveiling its new hardware, such as the HomePod and the Mac Pro at WWDC in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

This year, Apple is expected to launch its new iMac desktop. Rumours have indicated that the iMac 2020 will carry T2 coprocessor and AMD Navi GPU.

Software updates

Additionally, Apple is expected to announce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS at WWDC 2020. A report recently tipped that Apple's iOS operating system that runs on the iPhone and iPod touch will be renamed to iPhoneOS. Similarly, the next-generation iOS 14 or iPhoneOS 14 is rumoured to bring new AR features to several iPhone units. Apple may introduce a new AR app called 'Gobi' with this software iteration.

We can also expect the same AR features to arrive on iPad models with the latest iPadOS 14. Both iPhone and iPad models might get the support for Apple AirTags, speculated to debut later this year.

Apple Watch models are further speculated to get new updates with the next-generation watchOS 7. Reports have indicated that the company is planning to upgrade parental controls with the new WatchOS iteration.

For all the updates from Apple's WWDC 2020, stay tuned with Gadgets 360.

Comments

