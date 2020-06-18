Technology News
loading

WWDC 2020: What to Expect at Apple’s Annual Developer Conference Next Week

Apple is likely to make some hardware announcements in addition to its new software developments during the special keynote at WWDC 2020.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 June 2020 11:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WWDC 2020: What to Expect at Apple’s Annual Developer Conference Next Week

Apple’s WWDC 2020 is taking place between June 22-26 through an online livestream

Highlights
  • Apple is hosting WWDC 2020 free for all
  • iMac 2020 is expected to debut during the special keynote on June 22
  • iOS 14 would be the showstopper with a list of new features

Apple is hosting its 31st Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next week. Due to the coronavirus outbreak globally, the Cupertino giant is for the first time hosting WWDC as an online-only event with free entry for all. It will take place between June 22 and June 26, beginning with a special event keynote. Apple is expected to announce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS at WWDC 2020. Further, the event will host over 100 engineering sessions and one-on-one developer labs to help developers build their new range of apps for Apple devices. But what all is expected to launch at WWDC 2020?

New Apple hardware launches

Generally, Apple showcases its next-generation software developments at WWDC. But in the last few years, we've seen the company unveiling its new hardware alongside announcing software updates. It brought the HomePod and the new Mac Pro at WWDC in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Thus, Apple has evidently used WWDC to launch its new devices. It is likely to continue that trend by bringing some new hardware launches this year. The new hardware-focussed announcements are likely to take place during the special keynote that will be held at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) on Monday, June 22.

iMac 2020
At WWDC 2020, Apple is rumoured to unveil a new iMac desktop that would feature an iPad Pro-like design and thin bezels. The iMac 2020 is rumoured to have a T2 coprocessor and AMD Navi GPU. Although Apple hasn't yet made any official confirmations towards its new iMac model, some evidence reportedly appeared through Russia's Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

ARM-based Mac announcement
Alongside the new iMac, Apple is reported to have plans to announce its anticipated shift towards ARM-based Mac computers at this year's WWDC. The company may reveal the development of its own ARM-based chips that would power its new Mac desktops and notebooks in 2021. There are rumours that Apple would unveil “several” ARM-based machines next year. Having said that, Apple isn't likely to showcase any of its new Mac models powered by its in-house chips at the developer conference.

Software updates

In addition to the new hardware-focussed developments, Apple will preview its new software updates at WWDC 2020. It is likely that the company would unveil iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS 10.16 aside from showcasing its new development tools. Furthermore, there would be some Augmented Reality (AR) centric announcements taking place at the forthcoming conference.

iOS 14
As per an early development code of iOS 14, Apple seems to offer the new software update on all iPhone models that run iOS 13. This means that the next iOS version would be compatible even with the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus that both were launched with iOS 9 back in September 2015. The iOS 14 update is also rumoured to bring a new AR app called Gobi that will be able to scan Apple-branded QR codes alongside their traditional counterparts. There would also be an updated Find My app that is rumoured to include new sound and vibration cues to help users find their lost Apple devices through fresh experiences. Further, the new iOS version is said to include a new fitness app with guided videos and improved messages app.

Apple is likely to bring iOS 14 with the ability to let users set third-party apps as the default browser, mail, and music apps. There would also be an option to allow developers to create wallpapers that would be applied through the Wallpaper settings directly. Additionally, the new iOS version would include support for Apple Tags aka AirTags that are speculated to debut later this year.

iPadOS 14
Except for different compatibility, iPadOS 14 is likely to have all the new features that are heading to iPhone users through iOS 14. This means you would get the Gobi app and the updated Find My app as well as the options to set third-party apps as the default system apps and the fitness app with guided videos. Further, the new iPadOS would bring an OCR function for the Apple Pencil. You can also expect a full mouse cursor functionality through the next-generation software.

tvOS 14
Apple is expected to deliver an all-new interface on tvOS 14 to provide a fresh feel to Apple TV users. There would also be some content upgrades and performance enhancements. Further, users would get a dedicated Kids Mode in the new tvOS version to help them restrict certain content from their children. The new platform is also expected to bring a Screen Time feature that's already there on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices for some time, as reported by Apple Insider. Moreover, Apple TV users are expected to receive the fitness app that's also rumoured to make its way to iOS and iPadOS.

watchOS 7
An early code of watchOS 7 has hinted at parental controls and an updated control centre. The new version would also bring the ability to share your watch face configuration with your friends. Further, Apple watch users will get a new Infograph Pro watch face that would come along with a tachymeter, reports 9to5Mac.

macOS 10.16
At WWDC 2020, Mac users are expected to receive macOS 10.16 as their new software. The next-generation macOS is likely to include some features that would be a part of iOS 14. These include a translation feature that could work similar to Google Translate. Apple may also detail what all the benefits and changes macOS developers would get on ARM-based Mac machines.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WWDC 2020, iOS 14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, iPadOS 14, Apple, WWDC
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Boosts Racial Equity Programme Pledge to $275 Million
NASA's Next Mars Rover Perseverance Honours Medical Teams Fighting Coronavirus

Related Stories

WWDC 2020: What to Expect at Apple’s Annual Developer Conference Next Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  3. Sony Slashes Prices of Several Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars in India
  4. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
  5. WWDC 2020: What All Could We See at Apple’s Conference Next Week
  6. Zoom to Offer End-to-End Encryption for All Users, Trial to Begin in July
  7. PlayStation 5 Price and Release Date Tipped via Amazon France Listing
  8. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Solar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch 'Ring of Fire' Live Online, India Timings
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Full-HD Flat Display, Wide Frames, Tipster Claims
  2. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  3. NASA's Next Mars Rover Perseverance Honours Medical Teams Fighting Coronavirus
  4. WWDC 2020: What to Expect at Apple’s Annual Developer Conference Next Week
  5. Google Boosts Racial Equity Programme Pledge to $275 Million
  6. PlayStation 5 Price and Release Date Tipped via Amazon France Listing, May Start as Low as EUR 399
  7. Huawei Details Which Phones Will Receive EMUI 10.1, Magic UI 3.1 Update Globally
  8. SonyLIV Premium Price Increased by Up to 200 Percent, Now Starts at Rs. 299
  9. Netflix Founder Gives $120 Million for US Black College Scholarships
  10. Poco M2 Pro Receives BIS Certification, May Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com