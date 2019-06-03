Apple WWDC 2019 Keynote Live Updates: iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and More

Apple's annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) begins today in San Jose, California, and as usual, the highlight of the first day will be a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook and several high-ranking Apple executives. We should get to learn quite a lot about Apple's most recent software efforts, including major updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, as well as the company's growing range of online services. This event is focused on software developers, and for that reason, there might not be any major hardware announcements, such as new Mac models. Still, we could get some interesting ideas about what Apple has in store for its next generation of devices based on features and capabilities that are announced.

Apple typically uses WWDC to give developers a good idea of what the next big versions of its various platforms and operating systems will be capable of, so that new versions of apps and services can be ready by the time they are ready for release around September or October. This way, users won't have to deal with sudden surprises or features that behave differently than expected.

The WWDC 2019 keynote begins at 10:30pm IST on Monday, June 3. Apple will be live streaming the entire keynote on its website for fans and those around the world who are unable to attend in person, and we have full details of all the ways you can watch it right here. However, Gadgets 360 will also be live at the scene, bringing you immediate updates about everything that is announced. Keep refreshing this page for all the latest news, and you can also follow along with us on Twitter.

It's a great day for an Apple keynote! See you in a few hours, developers! #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/uoRhslrjH5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 3, 2019

We're expecting to hear details of iOS 13, including possibly a new system-wide dark mode, assorted cosmetic and UI improvements, and tweaks to the default apps. It will be interesting to see whether rumours prove to be true, such as one that suggests older iPhone models will not be able to receive this update.

As for macOS 10.15, we might hear updates about the long-rumoured plans to unify iOS and macOS apps or at least allow iOS apps to run on Apple's desktop OS. With the impending launch of Apple's TV+ service, it's likely that tvOS will see some updates. The Apple Watch will also continue to mature, and we're likely to see significant updates to watchOS.

It also seems more and more likely to be true that Apple will finally retire iTunes and split the bloated app's functions into separate Apple Music and Videos apps.