Technology News

Apple WWDC 2019 Keynote Live Updates: iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and More

Apple's 2019 WWDC keynote kicks off at 10:30pm IST tonight, and we're bringing you all the updates live.

By | Updated: 3 June 2019 21:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple WWDC 2019 Keynote Live Updates: iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and More
Highlights
  • Apple will preview the next major versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS
  • iTunes is expected to be retired in favour of new Music and Videos apps
  • More surprises could be in store, but hardware launches are unlikely

Apple's annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) begins today in San Jose, California, and as usual, the highlight of the first day will be a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook and several high-ranking Apple executives. We should get to learn quite a lot about Apple's most recent software efforts, including major updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, as well as the company's growing range of online services. This event is focused on software developers, and for that reason, there might not be any major hardware announcements, such as new Mac models. Still, we could get some interesting ideas about what Apple has in store for its next generation of devices based on features and capabilities that are announced.

Apple typically uses WWDC to give developers a good idea of what the next big versions of its various platforms and operating systems will be capable of, so that new versions of apps and services can be ready by the time they are ready for release around September or October. This way, users won't have to deal with sudden surprises or features that behave differently than expected.

The WWDC 2019 keynote begins at 10:30pm IST on Monday, June 3. Apple will be live streaming the entire keynote on its website for fans and those around the world who are unable to attend in person, and we have full details of all the ways you can watch it right here. However, Gadgets 360 will also be live at the scene, bringing you immediate updates about everything that is announced. Keep refreshing this page for all the latest news, and you can also follow along with us on Twitter.

We're expecting to hear details of iOS 13, including possibly a new system-wide dark mode, assorted cosmetic and UI improvements, and tweaks to the default apps. It will be interesting to see whether rumours prove to be true, such as one that suggests older iPhone models will not be able to receive this update.

As for macOS 10.15, we might hear updates about the long-rumoured plans to unify iOS and macOS apps or at least allow iOS apps to run on Apple's desktop OS. With the impending launch of Apple's TV+ service, it's likely that tvOS will see some updates. The Apple Watch will also continue to mature, and we're likely to see significant updates to watchOS.

It also seems more and more likely to be true that Apple will finally retire iTunes and split the bloated app's functions into separate Apple Music and Videos apps.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, WWDC, WWDC 2019, Tim Cook, iOS 13, iOS, macOS 10.15, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, iTunes
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asus TUF Gaming FX705DT, TUF Gaming FX505DT Laptops Launched in India
Mi 9T All Set to Launch on June 12, Xiaomi Announces
Apple WWDC 2019 Keynote Live Updates: iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  2. LG’s First 8K OLED TV Is Finally Ready to Reach Consumers
  3. OnePlus 7 Goes on Sale for First Time in India Tomorrow
  4. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  5. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  6. Airtel Platinum Users to Get Free Zee5 Premium Subscription: How to Avail
  7. Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB Variant Price Slashed in India
  8. EMUI 9.1 Beta Testing for 14 Huawei, Honor Phones Goes Live
  9. Xiaomi’s New Mi 9T Will Be Launched on June 12
  10. Apple WWDC 2019 Starts Today: Here's How to Watch Keynote Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.