Technology News

WWDC 2019 Dates Leaked, May Take Place Between June 3-7 in San Jose

, 14 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WWDC 2019 Dates Leaked, May Take Place Between June 3-7 in San Jose

WWDC 2019: Apple is expected to announce iOS 13, macOS 10.15 at the conference

Highlights

  • San Jose's Office of Cultural Affairs briefly revealed WWDC 2019 schedule
  • Apple generally reveals Worldwide Developers Conference dates in March
  • The event could take place at the McEnery Convention Centre

Apple hasn't yet announced the formal schedule of WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2019. However, it has now been spotted that the Cupertino company could be set to host this year's version of its annual developer conference between June 3-7 at the McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose, California. The previous iterations of the WWDC were held June 4-8 in 2018 and June 5-9 in 2017. But interestingly, despite having different dates, the venue was the same in the last two years — the McEnery Convention Centre. Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 at WWDC 2019, among other announcements.

WWDC 2019 expected dates

As spotted by MacRumors, the 2019 events calendar from the City of San Jose's Office of Cultural Affairs briefly listed WWDC 2019 schedule along with its venue. The listing was removed from the official site at the time story, though its cached version clearly shows the reference for the event that is named "Team San Jose 2019 WWDC" and is organised by "Apple". All this is notably identical to last year's WWDC entry in the Office of Cultural Affairs' 2018 events calendar.

Having said that, Apple may change the dates before revealing them publicly. The company generally announces the WWDC schedule in March. It is, therefore, safe to expect that an official announcement around this year's WWDC will take place sometime next month.

WWDC 2019 expected announcements

As we mentioned earlier, Apple is expected to announce majorly iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 at WWDC 2019. The next-generation iOS version is speculated to bring a system-wide dark mode -- somewhat similar to how macOS 10.14 Mojave offers a dark mode. Further, the new iOS build could have an all-new experience for iPad users and several improvements to the file system management. A recent report also claimed that there will be some AirPower-specific features within iOS 13.

Alongside iOS 13 and macOS 10.15, Apple is likely to bring watchOS 6 and tvOS 13 at this year's WWDC. The company could also announce some developer-focussed initiatives towards video streaming service that is likely to debut at the rumoured March 25 event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WWDC 2019, Apple WWDC, WWDC, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
TRAI Extends Deadline to Select New DTH Plans to March 31
Instagram Direct Messaging Feature for Web Spotted in Testing
WWDC 2019 Dates Leaked, May Take Place Between June 3-7 in San Jose
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, and More Offers as Part of Mi Sale Today
  2. WhatsApp Update Overhauls Settings Section, Shows Network Usage Info
  3. HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 13 Premium Laptops Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  5. Mi 9 Launch Set for February 20, Same Day as Samsung Galaxy S10
  6. Redmi Note 7 Will Be a 'Game Changer Device', Says Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Third Time in India Today
  8. Vivo Nex, Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Y95 Discounted in 'Vivo Carnival Sale'
  9. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  10. WWDC 2019 Dates Leaked, May Take Place Between June 3-7 in San Jose
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.