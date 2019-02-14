WWDC 2019 Dates Leaked, May Take Place Between June 3-7 in San Jose

Apple hasn't yet announced the formal schedule of WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2019. However, it has now been spotted that the Cupertino company could be set to host this year's version of its annual developer conference between June 3-7 at the McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose, California. The previous iterations of the WWDC were held June 4-8 in 2018 and June 5-9 in 2017. But interestingly, despite having different dates, the venue was the same in the last two years — the McEnery Convention Centre. Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 at WWDC 2019, among other announcements.

WWDC 2019 expected dates

As spotted by MacRumors, the 2019 events calendar from the City of San Jose's Office of Cultural Affairs briefly listed WWDC 2019 schedule along with its venue. The listing was removed from the official site at the time story, though its cached version clearly shows the reference for the event that is named "Team San Jose 2019 WWDC" and is organised by "Apple". All this is notably identical to last year's WWDC entry in the Office of Cultural Affairs' 2018 events calendar.

Having said that, Apple may change the dates before revealing them publicly. The company generally announces the WWDC schedule in March. It is, therefore, safe to expect that an official announcement around this year's WWDC will take place sometime next month.

WWDC 2019 expected announcements

As we mentioned earlier, Apple is expected to announce majorly iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 at WWDC 2019. The next-generation iOS version is speculated to bring a system-wide dark mode -- somewhat similar to how macOS 10.14 Mojave offers a dark mode. Further, the new iOS build could have an all-new experience for iPad users and several improvements to the file system management. A recent report also claimed that there will be some AirPower-specific features within iOS 13.

Alongside iOS 13 and macOS 10.15, Apple is likely to bring watchOS 6 and tvOS 13 at this year's WWDC. The company could also announce some developer-focussed initiatives towards video streaming service that is likely to debut at the rumoured March 25 event.