Technology News

Apple Sends Out WWDC 2019 Keynote Invites: Here’s What You Can Expect

Apple is likely to announce iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and watchOS 6.

By | Updated: 23 May 2019 13:18 IST
Apple Sends Out WWDC 2019 Keynote Invites: Here’s What You Can Expect

WWDC 2019 keynote will take place at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California

Highlights
  • iOS 13 is expected to bring a Dark Mode
  • Apple is also said to including support for iPad apps in new macOS
  • watchOS 6 will reportedly bring App Store to Apple Watch

Apple has sent out press invites for its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote, which will take place on June 3 at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Like every year, the keynote will be streamed live on the company's website as well as WWDC apps and thousands of developers from around the world are expected to attend the keynote as well as the WWDC conference. The WWDC 2019 conference will run from June 3 to June 7. No major hardware products are expected, and instead the company will likely focus on its next-generation software - as is traditional for the company.

The invite artwork is pretty interesting and follows the theme of this year's WWDC – Write code. Blow Minds. - however, it doesn't really hint at any particular announcement.

If rumours are any indication, Apple is expected to talk about iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and watchOS 6 at the keynote. Earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that iOS 13 is codenamed Yukon and it includes tweaks as well as new features for several Apple apps. The iOS 13 will also reportedly include a Dark Mode, UI tweaks, new animations, and swipe typing support on the official keyboard.

macOS 10.15 is expected to pack support to run iPad apps, while some iPad apps like Podcasts are said to get a native macOS version. Additionally, Apple is said to be working on a native Apple Music app for Mac, said to be similar to iTunes. The company could also bring a revamped Mac Pro.

watchOS 6 will reportedly add App Store on the Apple Watch. The operating system is also said to get Voice Memos app, Animojis and Memojis support, Apple Books app, as well as two new health related apps. Several new watch faces are expected as well.

Gadgets 360 will be present at the WWDC 2019 to bring you all the happenings from the conference.

