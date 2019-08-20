Technology News
World Photography Day: Apple CEO Tim Cook Tweets 5 Images Taken by an iPhone

The World Photography Day was observed on August 19.

Updated: 20 August 2019 16:42 IST
World Photography Day: Apple CEO Tim Cook Tweets 5 Images Taken by an iPhone

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tim Cook

Tim Cook tweeted this image clicked by Indian photographer Varun Aditya

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter and shared five stunning photos that were taken with an iPhone and among those was an image taken by Indian photographer Varun Aditya.

Cook tweeted an image clicked by Aditya and posted: "Double Rainbow adorned by elephants in the beautiful Savannah at Amboseli, Kenya." #shotoniPhone by Varun Aditya (IG: varun.aditya) #WorldPhotographyDay

World Photography Day was observed on August 19.

Aditya is a leading wildlife photographer from India. Known for his vibrant, under-exposed and unique story-telling compositions, his images have made into leading publications globally.

"Happy WorldPhotographyDay! Today and every day we are inspired by what our customers capture with iPhone. Take a look at some of our recent favourites from around the world," Cook further tweeted.

Two Indians recently won independent photography awards at iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) 2019.

Dimpy Bhalotia, who is a native of Maharastra, secured second place in the "Series" category and Sreekumar Krishnan from Karnataka secured the first place in the "Sunset" category.

