Technology News
loading

World Environment Day 2020: How to Safely Dispose of Your E-Waste in India

India is among the top five countries in e-waste generation and is one of the leading markets of dumping e-waste improperly.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 June 2020 15:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
World Environment Day 2020: How to Safely Dispose of Your E-Waste in India

A study shows India is next only to China, US, Japan, and Germany when it comes to e-waste generation

Highlights
  • There are several recyclers to help dispose of e-waste safely
  • Companies including Apple and Xiaomi also offer recycling of devices
  • Sorting of e-waste is important to reduce its harm on environment

E-waste recycling is an incredibly important issue we all need to think about. India is a huge market for electronic devices. We purchase phones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs on a regular basis. The market size is also getting bigger each day, thanks to the increase in our per-capita income and a relative drop in the prices of components. This is amongst the key factors that lead to the massive growth of electronic waste (commonly called e-waste) in the country. As we're celebrating World Environment Day today, we should also understand how we can safely dispose of e-waste in the country.

According to a study jointly released by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and NEC, India is among the top five countries in e-waste generation — next only to China, US, Japan, and Germany. The country generated e-waste of about 20 lakh tonnes per annum, while it recycled about 4,38,085 tonnes per annum, as per the study. This suggests that we dump a large amount of our e-waste without following a proper procedure. So, here are the steps we should take to safely dispose of e-waste in India.

How can you dispose of e-waste?
There are several non-profit organisations (NGOs) that let you dispose of e-waste responsibly in India. Bengaluru-based Saahas is one of the popular names on that front. It accepts e-waste of more than 10 kilograms for an individual in the city between Monday to Saturday. There are also startups like Namo E-Waste that collect e-waste dumps from various companies including Acer, Flipkart, and Samsung and recycle them into different products. Further, there are various e-waste recyclers across the country that you can find through a search engine on the basis of your location details. Companies such as Apple and Xiaomi also offer recycling of their devices for free.

Is it all right to dump e-waste in regular dustbins
You should not throw your e-waste in any dustbin along with your daily garbage. There are various components that could be in your e-waste that can harm the environment. It is, therefore, advised to never look for dumping e-waste into a dustbin. Alternatively, you should look for an authorised e-waste recycler to safely dispose of your electronic waste including computer peripherals, dated mobile phones, printed circuit boards, dry cells, and lithium batteries, among others.

Sort e-waste before disposing of it
Sorting e-waste is important before going out to dispose of it safely. Not all materials that are included in your e-waste are of similar nature. They have different toxic levels and while some of them are recyclable, there may be several components that can't be recycled. Also, materials such as batteries, monitors, tube lights, and bulbs are counted hazardous. You should also look for selling or giving away the e-waste that can be useful for other people. Old phones and laptops are amongst those waste.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ewaste dispose of, e waste, ewaste, World Environment Day
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Find X2 Series, Vivo X50 Series, and Other Phones Launching in India Soon
World Environment Day 2020: How to Safely Dispose of Your E-Waste in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Jio Teases 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  3. Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of India Launch
  4. Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch
  5. BSNL Extends Rs. 499 Broadband Plan Availability to September 9
  6. Oppo Find X2, Vivo X50, and Other Phones Launching in India Soon
  7. Twitter Refuses to Rule Out Suspending Trump's Account
  8. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X2 Series, Vivo X50 Series, and Other Phones Launching in India Soon
  2. Twitter Disables Trump Video Tribute to Floyd Over Copyright Complaint
  3. Airtel Clarifies on Amazon Deal Report, Says No Such Proposal in Consideration
  4. Aarya: Trailer, Release Date Unveiled for Sushmita Sen’s Disney+ Hotstar Series
  5. Autonomous Vehicles Won't Make Roads Completely Safe, Study Claims
  6. Google Says State-Backed Hackers Targeted Trump, Biden US Presidential Campaigns
  7. Xiaomi Smartphone Codenamed CAS to Offer 120x Zoom Support
  8. WandaVision to Resume Filming in July in Los Angeles: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support Teased to Launch in India Soon
  10. Nokia 2 V Tella With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com