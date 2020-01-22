US President Donald Trump will attend a breakfast meeting on Wednesday with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and other business leaders on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to sources familiar with the situation.

On Tuesday, Trump had dinner with executives from 25 multinational companies and organizations.

Attendees discussed their business relationship with the United States, with several executives, including the chief executives of Nokia and Ericsson, focussing on the rollout of next-generation 5G telecommunications networks in the United States.

Among other attendees of the Tuesday dinner were various Cabinet members and White House advisers, including acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Other scheduled attendees included SoftBank Group's chief executive, Masayoshi Son, and LVMH Moët Hennessy Chairman Bernard Arnault.

The dinner was organised with the help of Trump's adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, the source familiar with the situation said. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, attended the event.

