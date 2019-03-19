Technology News

Wistron Said Not to Make High-End iPhone Models in India

, 19 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Wistron Said Not to Make High-End iPhone Models in India

Wistron is manufacturing low-end iPhone SE at its facility in Bengaluru for some time

Highlights

  • Wistron is reportedly set to establish an iPhone unit in Karnataka
  • The facility is likely to build various Apple devices, but not iPhone XS
  • Wistron has plans to invest Rs. 3,000 crores in its Karnataka facility

All eyes are on Apple how the tech giant is planning to turn around its India story and a lot depends on how it will strategise local assembly and manufacturing of iPhone models in a country where over 450 million people now use smartphones.

Some media reports claim Apple's Taiwanese industrial major Wistron Technologies is set to make new, high-end iPhone models in India, after getting the government's nod for its next-phase of manufacturing in the country.

Industry insiders, however, deny the scenario where Wistron, which is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and makes components and products for various other brands apart from Apple, is going to manufacture high-end iPhone models in the near future.

Wistron, which announced last year plans to invest Rs. 3,000 crores in the Narasupra industrial sector in Karnataka's Kolar district, started Apple operations with assembling low-end iPhone SE and later 6S.

Wistron India head Gururaj A said the company would set up an iPhone making unit in the 43 acres of land allotted to it, with employment potential of over 10,000 people.

Unlike Wistron's first plant in Bengaluru, which manufactures iPhone SE and 6S models, the new facility is likely to manufacture a wider range of Apple's devices, but not the high-end ones like iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.

According to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research, the Indian electronics market is growing fast and has gained a significant advantage on some of the competing countries.

"Not only India offers a great domestic opportunity, but a sizeable export opportunity as well if done properly. So it's right time for the likes of Wistron to expand operations in India," Pathak told IANS.

"I think to start with, it makes sense for Apple to localise assembling of models that have the potential to scale up and then slowly expands it to entire portfolio," Pathak said.

The iPhone maker is seeking tax relief and other incentives to begin assembling more handsets and open its branded stores. Its proposal to set up a manufacturing unit is also being evaluated.

The customers today are holding on to their older iPhone models a bit longer than in the past.

"When you pair this with the macroeconomic factors, particularly in the emerging markets, it resulted in iPhone revenue that was down 15 percent from last year," CEO Tim Cook said in January.

Apple has already begun reducing the price of iPhone for third-party distributors in China and may follow the same in India where iPhone is considered expensive.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple's India shipments were 1.7 million in 2018, almost 50 percent lower than 2017 shipments of 3.2 million units.

"Going forward, Apple needs to keep a close eye on possibility of domestic sourcing and how many of its suppliers are setting up units in India. This will be challenging for Apple considering its complex supply chain," Pathak emphasised.

For now, Wistron is not going to make high-end iPhone models in India and the announcements coming from the government are nothing but election-time rhetoric to showcase investment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Wistron
Apple Streaming Service: Netflix Says It Will Not Join
Wistron Said Not to Make High-End iPhone Models in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo K1
TRENDING
  1. Oppo AX5s With Helio P35 SoC, 3GB of RAM Goes Official
  2. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  4. Xiaomi's True Wireless 'Redmi AirDots' Earbuds Cost Just Over Rs. 1000
  5. Samsung Galaxy A20 with Super AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Set to Debut Soon
  8. Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India, Takes on Sony A6400
  9. Philips 55-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV Review
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.