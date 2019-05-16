Technology News
  WhatsApp Removes Ability to Save Profile Photos, iPhone Version Gets Sticker Previews in Notifications

WhatsApp Removes Ability to Save Profile Photos, iPhone Version Gets Sticker Previews in Notifications

Latest WhatsApp beta versions for Android and WhatsApp Business beta for iPhone version 2.19.60.5 have removed the ability to save profile photos for other users.

Updated: 16 May 2019 20:28 IST
WhatsApp Removes Ability to Save Profile Photos, iPhone Version Gets Sticker Previews in Notifications

WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.19.51 previews stickers directly in the Notification Centre

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for general public still gives the option to save profile photos
  • A sharing button is available to save or share profile photos of users
  • WhatsApp is also said to enable Night Mode for everyone in the future

WhatsApp is removing the ability to save profile photos. The latest change has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta versions for Android devices. It is also a part of the WhatsApp Business beta for iPhone version 2.19.60.5. Separately, WhatsApp has updated its regular iPhone app with the feature to preview stickers directly in the Notification Centre. Users can also long-press a WhatsApp notification to see the received stickers in their full size. The new changes come days after WhatsApp was spotted developing a Night Mode to reduce eyestrain to some extent.

As first reported by a WhatsApp tipster who uses WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has removed the ability to save profile photos in the latest Android beta updates and WhatsApp Business for iPhone version 2.19.60.5. We were able to independently verify the change on the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.143.

WhatsApp generally provides a sharing button once you view someone's profile photo on your Android device. Tapping the sharing button brings the option to either save the profile photo to your gallery or share it through your social media channels. However, the new change essentially removes that sharing button -- leaving no on-screen option to save profile photos.

Having said that, as pointed out by the tipster, users can still save profile photos of their contacts simply by using the screenshot capture feature of their devices. The new change is also not applicable to the display pictures of WhatsApp groups.

You can download the latest WhatsApp beta for Android directly from the Google Play to experience the new update. Alternatively, you can get its APK file from APK Mirror that can be sideloaded on your device.

Apart from the change specifically for the profile photos, WhatsApp has released an updated iPhone app that previews stickers you've received directly in the Notification Centre. The updated WhatsApp for iPhone has also added the option to view stickers in full size after long pressing the notifications.

WhatsApp for iPhone

WhatsApp for iPhone now lets you preview sticker notifications and long-press them to view stickers directly from the Notification Centre

 

You can download the updated WhatsApp app on your iPhone by visiting the App Store. The app carries version 2.19.51 and is 154.1MB in size.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp was spotted with a Night Mode that is likely to replace the earlier speculated Dark Mode and help users curb their eyestrain while using the instant messaging app. Some screenshots showing the Night Mode were leaked from WABetaInfo that highlighted its effects on Chats List, Status, and Calls.

Notably, the Night Mode isn't available even through the newer beta builds of WhatsApp for Android. The tipster on Twitter, however, has now mentioned that the new experience will be enabled for everyone sometime in the future.

We discussed what WhatsApp absolutely needs to do in 2019, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp beta for Android, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp Business for iPhone, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
WhatsApp Removes Ability to Save Profile Photos, iPhone Version Gets Sticker Previews in Notifications
