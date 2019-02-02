NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta Update in India

, 02 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta Update in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 had received a minor software update earlier this week

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 had received a smaller update earlier this week
  • Android 9 Pie beta is now recommended for all ZenFone Max Pro M2 owners
  • The interested users can register for the beta on Asus website

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is now receiving the Android 9 Pie beta update in India, revealed the Taiwanese company on Saturday. The update, which is now available to the beta programme participants, is notable only recommended to the users, who know what they are doing and have experience dealing with the pre-release software. Unlike the stable update, which will be released by Asus on a later date, the beta version of the Android 9 Pie update is likely to include bugs and other issues since it is still in testing. The company is hoping to get feedback from the actual users of the phone before rolling out the final version for everyone.

“ASUS unveils the Beta Power User Program giving access to early updates for feedback and testing so that the official Android Pie update is served as delicious and stable,” the company said in a statement.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 owners, who are interested in trying the update, can head over to the company's website for the beta programme. The company says the interested users of the phone should be willing to share their phone's IMEI information, serial number, and current firmware details to be eligible for participation in the Beta Power User Program. You can submit your application on the website and if you are selected, the company will email you with the details.asus update beta Asus update

“Please keep in mind that this is beta software program, the beta software updates are sometimes not as stable as our official Software Updates. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks,” Asus writes on its website.

The official changelog of the update is unavailable at the moment, but the users can expect to see the base Android 9 Pie features like Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, App Actions, and more. 

The news of the Android Pie beta for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes just days after the Taiwanese company had released a stable software update for the phone, which included the January security patch and advanced AI-scene detection. The same update was also rolled out to the Asus ZenFone Max M2 phone.

Is Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 the ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • Body smudges easily
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.95GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Android 9 Pie, Android Pie, Asus
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of ... More
Samsung Galaxy S10E Leaked Photos Reveal Dual Camera Setup, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
WhatsApp for Android Gets Download Single Sticker Option: Here's How It Works
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta Update in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Samsung's Lower-Cost Galaxy S10 Pops Up in Leaked Photos
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/ 128GB Variant In the Works, Xiaomi CEO Hints
  3. 11-Year-Old Wants PUBG Banned, Goes to Bombay High Court
  4. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  5. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  6. Oppo K1 India Launch Set for February 6
  7. WhatsApp for Android Now Lets You Download a Single Sticker
  8. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  10. Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.