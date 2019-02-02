Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is now receiving the Android 9 Pie beta update in India, revealed the Taiwanese company on Saturday. The update, which is now available to the beta programme participants, is notable only recommended to the users, who know what they are doing and have experience dealing with the pre-release software. Unlike the stable update, which will be released by Asus on a later date, the beta version of the Android 9 Pie update is likely to include bugs and other issues since it is still in testing. The company is hoping to get feedback from the actual users of the phone before rolling out the final version for everyone.

“ASUS unveils the Beta Power User Program giving access to early updates for feedback and testing so that the official Android Pie update is served as delicious and stable,” the company said in a statement.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 owners, who are interested in trying the update, can head over to the company's website for the beta programme. The company says the interested users of the phone should be willing to share their phone's IMEI information, serial number, and current firmware details to be eligible for participation in the Beta Power User Program. You can submit your application on the website and if you are selected, the company will email you with the details.

“Please keep in mind that this is beta software program, the beta software updates are sometimes not as stable as our official Software Updates. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks,” Asus writes on its website.

The official changelog of the update is unavailable at the moment, but the users can expect to see the base Android 9 Pie features like Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, App Actions, and more.

The news of the Android Pie beta for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes just days after the Taiwanese company had released a stable software update for the phone, which included the January security patch and advanced AI-scene detection. The same update was also rolled out to the Asus ZenFone Max M2 phone.

Is Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 the ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.