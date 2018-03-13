Vodafone on Tuesday partnered with Tecno, the smartphone brand by China's Transsion Holdings, to offer a cashback worth Rs. 2,200 on purchase of the new Camon i and Tecno i series 4G handsets. The telco is also offering a free subscription to Vodafone Play for three months to provide access to premium video content. Both offers will run from March 14 to June 30.

The cashback will be provided in two batches to existing and new prepaid Vodafone subscribers. To avail the initial cashback of Rs. 900, subscribers need to recharge with Rs. 150 per month for 18 months. The additional recharge of Rs. 150 for the next 18 months will bring the remaining cashback worth Rs. 1,300. The recharge can be in the form of any voice top-up or data recharge or any monthly or daily unlimited pack worth a cumulative amount of Rs. 150 per month. Furthermore, the cashback amount will notably be credited to Vodafone M-Pesa wallet.

The cashback offer is applicable on the Camon i as well as five Tecno i series handsets, including the Tecno i3, Tecno i3 Pro, Tecno i5, Tecno i5 Pro, and Tecno i7.

In addition to the cashback, Tecno Camon i is offering a three-month subscription to Vodafone Play that includes thousands of movies and hundreds of live TV channels as well as tens of international premium TV shows and original mobile web series.

"We at Tecno are committed to providing an unmatchable experience to customers across the country, be it in terms of technological supremacy, appealing design or a power-packed value proposition. Our association with Vodafone is a testimony to this commitment, wherein we intend to redefine consumer engagement by delivering greater value in our offerings and giving them more integrated immersive experience to enjoy digital content on the go," said Gaurav Tikoo, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Transsion India, in a press statement.

This isn't the first time when Vodafone is offering a cashback on purchase of a 4G smartphone in India. The Mumbai-based telco introduced its cashback offer for the Micromax Bharat-2 Ultra in October last year. The company also expanded its partnership with Micromax in late November by announcing a cashback worth Rs. 2,200 on select Micromax 4G smartphones.

Similarly, it partnered with Transsion Holdings-backed Itel to offer the Itel A20 at an effective price of Rs. 1,590. The telco also in January tied-up with Samsung to offer cashback worth Rs. 1,500 on select Galaxy series 4G smartphones.