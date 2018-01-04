Vodafone on Thursday partnered with Samsung to offer a cashback worth Rs. 1,500 on select Galaxy series 4G smartphones. Existing and new Vodafone prepaid and postpaid subscribers can avail the cashback on purchase of the Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro, Galaxy J7 Nxt, and Galaxy J7 Max. The telco previously tied up China's Transsion Group-owned Itel Mobile and Gurugram-based Micromax to launch similar cashback promotions with their devices.

To avail the cashback offer, Vodafone prepaid subscribers need to recharge with Rs. 198 per month for 24 months. This recharge will provide them with unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day. Postpaid subscribers, on the other hand, require to opt for any one of Vodafone's Red Plans. At the end of first 12 months, Vodafone will offer a cashback worth Rs. 600, while after another 12-month period, a cashback worth Rs. 900 will be provided, making a total of Rs. 1,500.

It is worth noting here that Vodafone will credit the cashback amount to M-Pesa wallet. This means that subscribers will need to use that specific mobile wallet in addition to adhering to Vodafone network for 24 months to get the cashback.

With the Vodafone cashback, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro comes at an effective price of Rs. 6,990, with its market operating price (MOP) as per Vodafone at Rs. 8,490. The Galaxy J7 Nxt will be available at an effective price of Rs. 8,990 (MOP Rs. 10,490), while the Galaxy J7 Max will be available at an effective price of Rs. 15,400 (MOP Rs. 16,900).

"With this partnering, we now offer cashback over the widest spectrum of 4G smartphones across various price points. This is in line with our strategy to democratise data and make 4G more accessible. Our offer with Samsung will encourage customers to buy/upgrade their smartphones for a richer voice and data experience," said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India, in a press statement.

Vodafone originally designed the cashback offer for the Micromax Bharat-2 Ultra. The phone went on sale in October last year with an effective price of Rs. 999 to counter Reliance Jio's Jio Phone. In late November, the Mumbai-based telecom operator expanded its original partnership with the Indian vendor and announced a cashback worth Rs. 2,200 on select Micromax 4G smartphones. The operator last month even partnered with Itel Mobile to offer the Itel A20 at an effective price of Rs. 1,590.