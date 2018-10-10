NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vodafone Offers 20 Percent Rental Discount for Customers Buying iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

10 October 2018
Vodafone Offers 20 Percent Rental Discount for Customers Buying iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

Vodafone partner portal is also selling iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in all storage and colour variants

Rivalling Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India has started offering 20 percent savings on monthly postpaid bills of customers buying the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max through its website. The telco has partnered Servify to enable the new offer. This will notably be given only to existing Vodafone subscribers who purchase a new iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max from the Vodafone partner portal until November 30. Also, it is applicable only with Vodafone RED and RED4Business 499 and above plans. The Vodafone partner portal is selling the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in all three storage variants, including 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and in all three colour options, including Silver, Space Grey, and Gold. It is also offering 48-hour delivery for top eight cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

Vodafone will offer a rental discount of 20 percent for 12 bill cycles to subscribers purchasing the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The discount will be given if the subscriber is already on the RED 499 or above plan. Also, the rental discount will begin in the next billing cycle falling on or after 15 days from the date of purchase of the new iPhone models.

Notably, the new Vodafone offer is subjected to be dropped if the customer requests for an account migration, including moving from a postpaid account to a prepaid connection, opting for national mobile number portability (MNP), or downgrading to RED 399 or any other non-eligible plan.

To avail 20 percent rental discount, you need to buy the iPhone XS or the iPhone XS Max from the Vodafone partner portal and then insert your Vodafone SIM that already has the eligible Vodafone RED or RED4Business postpaid plan. After that, you'll get an activate message that will confirm the rental discount. The message will be sent automatically within the first 30 days of beginning with the new iPhone - upon fulfilling the given terms and conditions.

Similar to Vodafone India, Bharti Airtel is also selling the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max through the Airtel Online Store. The latter is, however, yet to bring a bundled postpaid offer to attract buyers.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vodafone Offers 20 Percent Rental Discount for Customers Buying iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max
