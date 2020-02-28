Technology News
loading

Vivo Z6 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Z6 price starts at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the phone's base 6GB +128GB variant.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 28 February 2020 11:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Z6 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Z6 5G will be offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Z6 5G will go on pre-orders in China starting February 29
  • It is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • There is no word on the India launch of Vivo Z6 5G

Vivo has launched a new 5G phone - the Vivo Z6 5G. The latest Vivo offering packs a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter, accompanied by dedicated wide-angle and macro cameras. The Chinese smartphone maker says that the Vivo Z6 5G comes with liquid cooling technology that employs a combination of conductive copper coil and a thermal gel to manage the phone's temperature during intensive tasks like gaming. It also sports a hole-punch design and packs rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor

Vivo Z6 price

The Vivo Z6 5G is priced at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the phone's base 6GB +128GB variant. The price goes up to CNY 2598 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for its 8GB + 128GB model. It comes in Interstellar Silver and Ice Age (translated) colour options and will be up for pre-orders starting February 29. However, the company has not revealed any details about the Vivo Z6 5G's availability in other markets, including India.

Vivo Z6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z6 5G runs FuntouchOS, based on Android 10, and comes with several improvements in the software such as Multi-Turbo 3.0 and Game Space 3.0 for better resource management and performance output. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.74 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Vivo Z6 features a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture and 6-element lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 112-degree field of view, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 aperture for macro photography and depth sensing. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.48 aperture housed in a circular hole-punch.

The phone offers 128GB of onboard storage, but it is unclear if it allows storage expansion.

The Vivo Z6 5G comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, and it supports 44W Super Flash Charging technology that is claimed to juice up the battery from 0 to 70 percent in only 35 minutes. It measures 163.99 x 75.71 x 9.16mm and tips the scales at 201 grams.

Connectivity options include dual-mode 5G (NSA + SA) support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Beidu, GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. Sensors onboard the Vivo Z6 5G are accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, compass, and gyroscope.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Z6, Vivo Z6 5G, Vivo Z6 5G specifications, Vivo Z6 price, Vivo Z6 5G price, Vivo
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vivo V19 Official Renders Revealed, Colour Options and Camera Specifications Teased
Indians Now Consume Over 11GB Mobile Data per Month, Spend 70 Minutes per Day on Streaming: Report

Related Stories

Vivo Z6 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With 8GB RAM Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  3. Jio Working With Microsoft on Project xCloud Game Streaming Service
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765 5G SoC, Quad Cameras Unveiled
  6. Oppo Watch Photo Leak Tips Design Details, Key Features
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-Bookings Open Today on Amazon, Flipkart, Offline Stores
  8. Realme 6 Pro Render Leak Hints at Design, Snapdragon 720G SoC Tipped
  9. Realme X50 Pro 5G Confirmed to Support ISRO's NavIC Navigation System
  10. Realme Band Launch Set for March 5, Smartwatch Also Expected Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft, Epic, Unity Will Also Skip GDC 2020 Due to Coronavirus Threat. MS, Unity Will Hold Online Events
  2. Indians Now Consume Over 11GB Mobile Data per Month, Spend 70 Minutes per Day on Streaming: Report
  3. Plague Inc Game Removed From Apple's China App Store Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  4. Vivo Z6 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo V19 Official Renders Revealed, Colour Options and Camera Specifications Teased
  6. Elizabeth Warren Takes Jibe at Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos: Here's What Happened
  7. Vivo Apex 2020 ‘Borderless’ Display, Gimbal Camera, 60W Fast Charging Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. iPad Pro to Get a Smart Keyboard With a Built-in Trackpad: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Update Promised, Said to Improve Camera Performance
  10. Steven Seagal Settles With US SEC Over Cryptocurrency Promotion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.