Vivo has launched a new 5G phone - the Vivo Z6 5G. The latest Vivo offering packs a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter, accompanied by dedicated wide-angle and macro cameras. The Chinese smartphone maker says that the Vivo Z6 5G comes with liquid cooling technology that employs a combination of conductive copper coil and a thermal gel to manage the phone's temperature during intensive tasks like gaming. It also sports a hole-punch design and packs rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor

Vivo Z6 price

The Vivo Z6 5G is priced at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the phone's base 6GB +128GB variant. The price goes up to CNY 2598 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for its 8GB + 128GB model. It comes in Interstellar Silver and Ice Age (translated) colour options and will be up for pre-orders starting February 29. However, the company has not revealed any details about the Vivo Z6 5G's availability in other markets, including India.

Vivo Z6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z6 5G runs FuntouchOS, based on Android 10, and comes with several improvements in the software such as Multi-Turbo 3.0 and Game Space 3.0 for better resource management and performance output. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.74 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Vivo Z6 features a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture and 6-element lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 112-degree field of view, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 aperture for macro photography and depth sensing. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.48 aperture housed in a circular hole-punch.

The phone offers 128GB of onboard storage, but it is unclear if it allows storage expansion.

The Vivo Z6 5G comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, and it supports 44W Super Flash Charging technology that is claimed to juice up the battery from 0 to 70 percent in only 35 minutes. It measures 163.99 x 75.71 x 9.16mm and tips the scales at 201 grams.

Connectivity options include dual-mode 5G (NSA + SA) support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Beidu, GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. Sensors onboard the Vivo Z6 5G are accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, compass, and gyroscope.