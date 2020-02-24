Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Z6 5G Spotted on TENAA, Tipped to Include a 48 Megapixel Main Camera and Up to 8GB of RAM

Vivo Z6 5G Spotted on TENAA, Tipped to Include a 48-Megapixel Main Camera and Up to 8GB of RAM

Vivo Z6 5G is listed to include 16-megapixel selfie shooter, as a part of a hole-punch design.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 February 2020 18:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Z6 5G Spotted on TENAA, Tipped to Include a 48-Megapixel Main Camera and Up to 8GB of RAM

Vivo Z6 5G will be offered in Ice Age, Aurora Black, Interstellar Silver

Highlights
  • Vivo Z6 5G has popped up on TENAA database
  • Reportedly, it has a 6.57-inch full-HD+ screen
  • Vivo Z6 5G pre-sale starts on February 29 in China

Vivo's upcoming smartphone, the Vivo Z6 5G, has been reportedly spotted in Chinese regulator TENAA's database. While the name of the phone hasn't been mentioned anywhere on the listing, a device with the same model number, V1963A, was spotted on Geekbench last month and was suspected to be the Vivo Z6 5G. The TENAA database shows some specifications of the upcoming phone which goes on pre-sale February 29 in China. Thanks to the official listing for the Vivo Z6 5G, we already know key specifications of the smartphone.

Vivo Z6 5G specifications (expected)

As per the TENAA listing, the Vivo Z6 5G will have five cameras – four on the back and one in the back. The rear setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and two 2-megapixel image sensors. A 16-megapixel selfie shooter is also said on the on board.

Additionally, the listing mentions two RAM variants – 6GB and 8GB – and three storage options for the phone, namely, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. It lists the network connectivity of the phone as NSA: Band 41, Band 78, and SA: Band 41, Band 78.

It also states that the Vivo Z6 5G will weigh just 201 grams with a screen size of 6.57-inches. The TFT screen will sport a resolution of 1080 × 2080 pixels.

Vivo Z6 5G specifications (confirmed)

The confirmed specifications of the Vivo Z6 5G are the Snapdragon 765G SoC, 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, and PC-grade liquid cooling. It will be released in three colour variants - Ice Age, Aurora Black, and Interstellar Silver. Further, the phone houses a fingerprint sensor on the back next to the camera module. The front camera is places in a small hole punch in the top right corner of the screen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Z6 5G, Vivo Z6 5G Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Microsoft Boss Satya Nadella Trumpets Cloud Tie-Up With Reliance
Google to Update Terms of Service on March 31

Related Stories

Vivo Z6 5G Spotted on TENAA, Tipped to Include a 48-Megapixel Main Camera and Up to 8GB of RAM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X50 Pro 5G Phone with Two Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched
  2. Nokia 9 PureView Sees Massive Price Cut in India, Now Listed at Rs. 34,999
  3. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Jio Launches Rs. 49, Rs. 69 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Jio Phone Users
  6. Sony Xperia 1 II Is the Company’s First 5G Phone: All You Need to Know
  7. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. Mi TV Range to Get PatchWall 3.0 With New Content Partners, Improved UI
  9. Vivo to Unveil Its Apex 2020 Concept Phone on February 28
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Samsung.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Smartwatch’s Purported 3D Glass Screen Live Photos Surface: Report
  2. Google to Update Terms of Service on March 31
  3. Vivo Z6 5G Spotted on TENAA, Tipped to Include a 48-Megapixel Main Camera and Up to 8GB of RAM
  4. Microsoft Boss Satya Nadella Trumpets Cloud Tie-Up With Reliance
  5. Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia Pro With 5G and Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Xperia 10 II Unveiled as Well
  6. Realme X50 Pro 5G with Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  7. Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone to Launch on March 3: All You Need to Know
  8. Poco X2 Confirmed to Receive Android 11 Update, No Word on the Timeline
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Samsung.com: Price, Specifications
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased As Xiaomi Discontinues Redmi K20 Pro in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.