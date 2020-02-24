Vivo's upcoming smartphone, the Vivo Z6 5G, has been reportedly spotted in Chinese regulator TENAA's database. While the name of the phone hasn't been mentioned anywhere on the listing, a device with the same model number, V1963A, was spotted on Geekbench last month and was suspected to be the Vivo Z6 5G. The TENAA database shows some specifications of the upcoming phone which goes on pre-sale February 29 in China. Thanks to the official listing for the Vivo Z6 5G, we already know key specifications of the smartphone.

Vivo Z6 5G specifications (expected)

As per the TENAA listing, the Vivo Z6 5G will have five cameras – four on the back and one in the back. The rear setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and two 2-megapixel image sensors. A 16-megapixel selfie shooter is also said on the on board.

Additionally, the listing mentions two RAM variants – 6GB and 8GB – and three storage options for the phone, namely, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. It lists the network connectivity of the phone as NSA: Band 41, Band 78, and SA: Band 41, Band 78.

It also states that the Vivo Z6 5G will weigh just 201 grams with a screen size of 6.57-inches. The TFT screen will sport a resolution of 1080 × 2080 pixels.

Vivo Z6 5G specifications (confirmed)

The confirmed specifications of the Vivo Z6 5G are the Snapdragon 765G SoC, 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, and PC-grade liquid cooling. It will be released in three colour variants - Ice Age, Aurora Black, and Interstellar Silver. Further, the phone houses a fingerprint sensor on the back next to the camera module. The front camera is places in a small hole punch in the top right corner of the screen.