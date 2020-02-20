Technology News
loading

Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launching Later This Month

Vivo has started taking reservations of the Vivo Z6 5G in China, and the phone is seen to sport a hole-punch design up front.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 February 2020 12:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launching Later This Month

Vivo Z6 5G is seen to carry a rear fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo Z6 5G is listed in three colours on the reservation page
  • The phone’s price will be revealed on February 28
  • Vivo Z6 5G pre-sales will begin on February 29

Vivo has started teasing the arrival of the new Vivo Z6 5G smartphone in China. The company has announced that the pre-sales of the phone will begin on February 29, and that the price of the phone will be revealed a day earlier. The company is also taking reservations on its official site, and key specifications of the phone have been confirmed as well. The official renders of the Vivo Z6 5G have also been shared on social channels ahead of launch, leaving very little to the imagination.

The company has taken to Weibo to announce the launch of the Vivo Z6 5G phone in the Chinese market. The company's Weibo post says that the Vivo Z6 5G will go on pre-sale starting February 29. This phone is positioned for the young audience, and the company has even made live the reservation page for the Vivo Z6 5G ahead of the launch. The page notes that the price of the phone will be unveiled on February 28, a day before the pre-sale.

Vivo Z6 5G specifications

The page shares official renders of the Vivo Z6 5G, and it is seen to sport a hole-punch display, with the selfie camera cutout placed on the top right of the screen. The phone is seen to carry an AI-powered quad camera setup with three image sensors sitting in one line, and a fourth sensor sitting below the flash, on the side. There's a fingerprint sensor seen on the back of the phone, and the logo sits at the bottom.

The phone is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor, and pack a large 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. On the reservation page, the Vivo Z6 5G is listed to come in three colour options – White, Blue, and Black.

A separate post on Weibo confirms dual-mode 5G support, and PC-liquid cooling for heat dissipation. More details should be revealed as we head closer to the launch date.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Z6 5G

Vivo Z6 5G

Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Z6 5G, Vivo Z6 5G Price, Vivo Z6 5G Specifications, Vivo Z6 5G Renders, Vivo Z6 5G Design, Vivo Z6 5G Colour Options, Vivo Z6 5G Launch Date, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
EU Bets on Industrial Data, New Rules to Catch Up in Global Tech
Hotstar Kids Mode Debuts, Filters Age-Appropriate Content
Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launching Later This Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  2. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  3. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
  5. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  6. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  9. Scientists Announce 'Breakthrough' Atomic Map of Coronavirus
  10. LG W10 Alpha Debuts With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 19:9 Display
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Bets on Industrial Data, New Rules to Catch Up in Global Tech
  2. Netflix CEO's New Book to Shed Light on Streaming Giant's Work Culture
  3. Swiggy Raises $113 Million in Funding From Existing Investors
  4. Android 11 Is Here — Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview, Reveals Release Schedule
  5. Maska Release Date: Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia Netflix Film Out March 20
  6. Oppo Find X2 Spotted on Vietnam Retail Site Ahead of Launch Next Month, Full Specifications Leaked
  7. Sony Cancels Presence at PAX East Gaming Convention Citing Concerns Over Coronavirus
  8. LG W10 Alpha With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 19:9 Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 With 4,500mAh Battery, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo Reportedly Working on Two New Truly Wireless Earbuds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.