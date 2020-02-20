Vivo has started teasing the arrival of the new Vivo Z6 5G smartphone in China. The company has announced that the pre-sales of the phone will begin on February 29, and that the price of the phone will be revealed a day earlier. The company is also taking reservations on its official site, and key specifications of the phone have been confirmed as well. The official renders of the Vivo Z6 5G have also been shared on social channels ahead of launch, leaving very little to the imagination.

The company has taken to Weibo to announce the launch of the Vivo Z6 5G phone in the Chinese market. The company's Weibo post says that the Vivo Z6 5G will go on pre-sale starting February 29. This phone is positioned for the young audience, and the company has even made live the reservation page for the Vivo Z6 5G ahead of the launch. The page notes that the price of the phone will be unveiled on February 28, a day before the pre-sale.

Vivo Z6 5G specifications

The page shares official renders of the Vivo Z6 5G, and it is seen to sport a hole-punch display, with the selfie camera cutout placed on the top right of the screen. The phone is seen to carry an AI-powered quad camera setup with three image sensors sitting in one line, and a fourth sensor sitting below the flash, on the side. There's a fingerprint sensor seen on the back of the phone, and the logo sits at the bottom.

The phone is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor, and pack a large 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. On the reservation page, the Vivo Z6 5G is listed to come in three colour options – White, Blue, and Black.

A separate post on Weibo confirms dual-mode 5G support, and PC-liquid cooling for heat dissipation. More details should be revealed as we head closer to the launch date.

