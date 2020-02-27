Vivo Z6 5G pricing is all set to be revealed tomorrow, February 28, and ahead of that, the company has teased camera details of the phone. The phone has already been confirmed to carry a quad rear camera setup back, and now camera specifications have been announced. According to the company, the Vivo Z6 5G will feature 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture. This main camera will be assisted by a wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth of field sensor.

Vivo has taken to Weibo to share a teaser poster of the Vivo Z6 5G ahead of its official launch. The poster shares a close up photo of the Vivo Z6 5G's rear camera setup. The quad camera setup is positioned on the upper left corner of the back panel, and it has placed the sensors in an L-shaped manner. Right at the top is an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field-of-view, the one below it is the 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, and the third camera in the line is a depth sensor for better portraits. The last one placed on the side (below the flash) is a 4cm macro lens.

A separate teaser shows the hole-punch display up front, with the selfie camera cutout placed on the top right of the screen. The phone is slated to feature a 20:9 aspect ratio screen with 90.74 percent screen-to-body ratio. Other teasers in the past have suggested the presence of Snapdragon 765G processor, 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, dual-mode 5G support, and PC-grade liquid cooling for heat dissipation. The company is also touting a 'professional gaming mode' on the Vivo Z6 5G. A previously leaked TENAA listing had indicated the phone will also pack 6.57-inch screen-size.