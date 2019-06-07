Vivo Z5x India Launch Will Be Soon, Teaser Hints

Vivo has rolled out a bunch of teasers indicating the launch of a Z-series smartphone in India. The launch is teased to be coming soon, and given that the company recently launched the Vivo Z5x in China, it could now be made available in India as well. The Vivo Z5x was unveiled late last month, and it comes with a hole-punch display, a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, a rear fingerprint scanner, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor on board.

Vivo India has rolled out a series of teasers with varied photos depicting different things. The photo with the word Horizon has the letter ‘Z' missing in it, and the same letter is missing in photos of ‘ZigZag', ‘Pizza Topping, ‘Breeze', and even ‘Puzzle'. This all indicates that Vivo is bringing a new Z-series phone to India soon. We can speculate that Vivo should launch the recently unveiled Vivo Z5x in the country. Of course, take this speculation with a pinch of salt, as there is no confirmation from Vivo's end.

Vivo Z5x price in India (expected)

In China, the Vivo Z5x price starts at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB + 64GB. The 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB variants will retail at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs.15,400), CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 17,400), and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,500) respectively. It will be available in three colours - Aurora, Extreme Night Black, and Phantom Black. The Vivo Z5x should be priced in the similar range in India, when it arrives.

Vivo Z5x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z5x runs on Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 on top. The phone sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo Z5x comes with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. Additionally, the company has packed a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Among other specifications, the new Vivo phone packs up to 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), a rear fingerprint sensor, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. The dimensions of the phone are 162.39x77.33x8.85mm, and it weighs 204.1 grams.