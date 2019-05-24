Vivo Z5x on Friday made its debut in China. The new smartphone is a part of the company's Z-series and joins the company's mid-range smartphone portfolio in the country. Vivo Z5x is the company's first smartphone with a hole-punch selfie camera and comes with features like a massive 5,000mAh battery, 6.53-inch display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and triple rear camera setup. The phone goes on sale next week in China, however the India launch details are a mystery at this point.

Vivo Z5x price

The Vivo Z5x price starts at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB + 64GB variant in China. The 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB variants will retail at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs.15,400), CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 17,400), and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,500) respectively. The reservations are now open in the country, whereas the actual sales will start June 1. The smartphone will be sold via Vivo e-store, Tmall.com, Suning.com, and other retailers.

According to Vivo, it will be offering the Z5x in three colours - Aurora, Extreme Night Black, and Phantom Black.

Vivo Z5x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z5x runs on Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 on top. The phone sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo Z5x comes with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. Additionally, the company has packed a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Among other specifications, the new Vivo phone packs up to 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), a rear fingerprint sensor, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. The dimensions of the phone are 162.39x77.33x8.85mm, and it weighs 204.1 grams.