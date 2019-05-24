Technology News

Vivo Z5x With 5,000mAh Battery, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Z5x price starts at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 14,400) in China.

By | Updated: 24 May 2019 18:44 IST
Vivo Z5x will be offered in three colours - Extreme Night Black, Phantom Black, and Aurora

Highlights
  • Vivo Z5x is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
  • Vivo Z5x includes a triple camera setup on the back
  • The new Vivo phone also includes up to 128GB of onboard storage

Vivo Z5x on Friday made its debut in China. The new smartphone is a part of the company's Z-series and joins the company's mid-range smartphone portfolio in the country. Vivo Z5x is the company's first smartphone with a hole-punch selfie camera and comes with features like a massive 5,000mAh battery, 6.53-inch display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and triple rear camera setup. The phone goes on sale next week in China, however the India launch details are a mystery at this point.

Vivo Z5x price

The Vivo Z5x price starts at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB + 64GB variant in China. The 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB variants will retail at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs.15,400), CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 17,400), and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,500) respectively. The reservations are now open in the country, whereas the actual sales will start June 1. The smartphone will be sold via Vivo e-store, Tmall.com, Suning.com, and other retailers.

According to Vivo, it will be offering the Z5x in three colours - Aurora, Extreme Night Black, and Phantom Black.

Vivo Z5x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z5x runs on Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 on top. The phone sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo Z5x comes with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. Additionally, the company has packed a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Among other specifications, the new Vivo phone packs up to 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), a rear fingerprint sensor, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. The dimensions of the phone are 162.39x77.33x8.85mm, and it weighs 204.1 grams.

Vivo Z5x

Vivo Z5x

Display6.53-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Vivo Z5x, Vivo Z5x specifications, Vivo Z5x price
Huawei Handsets Draw Fewer Clicks After US Ban: PriceSpy
