Technology News

Vivo Z5x With Hole-Punch Display, 5000mAh Battery Leaks

Vivo Z5x, if real, will be Vivo's first smartphone with a hole-punch display

By | Updated: 15 May 2019 18:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Z5x With Hole-Punch Display, 5000mAh Battery Leaks

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The Z5x will be the first Vivo phone with hole-punch design

Highlights
  • The Z5x is Vivo’s first smartphone with a hole-punch display
  • It is expected to sport a 5,000mAh battery
  • It is the first Z series phone with a big battery

Smartphone manufacturers have been making all attempts possible to make a near all-display smartphone. One of the recent design approaches is the hole-punch design which has a hole in the display for the selfie camera. Huawei, Honor, and Samsung have some models with a hole-punch display, while Vivo doesn't yet have a smartphone yet with such a design. This might change soon, as the Chinese smartphone maker appears to be working on one such smartphone that has leaked out. The Vivo Z5x is claimed to have a hole-punch design for the display and pack in a huge 5,000mAh battery.

As per Chinese tipsters, the new smartphone will be a part of the Z series. The Vivo Z5x will be the first smartphone in the Z series to sport a hole-punch design and pack in such a big battery. There are no other details available about this smartphone yet.

Vivo launched the Z3x earlier this month and it is surprising to see the company expanding the series so quickly. But with the Z5x in the works, we can expect a few more leaks before the product is officially announced. We can expect the upcoming to be aggressively priced just like the other phones in the series.

The Vivo Z3x is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Vivo Z5x could have a more powerful processor and better cameras. We can also expect it to run on the latest Funtouch OS 9 which is based on top of Android 9 Pie.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Z5X
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Wikipedia Blocked in China Ahead of Tiananmen Anniversary
iPhone Models Could Become 3 Percent More Expensive Thanks to US-China Trade War: Analysts
Vivo Z5x With Hole-Punch Display, 5000mAh Battery Leaks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  8. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  9. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 Teaser Takes Jab at OnePlus 7 Ahead of Launch Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.