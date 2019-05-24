Vivo is all set to unveil its new Z5x smartphone in China today. Part of the company's Z-series, the Vivo Z5x will be joining the likes of Vivo Z3, Vivo Z3x, Vivo Z1 Youth Edition, Vivo Z3i Standard Edition, Vivo Z3i, and Vivo Z1i. The Vivo Z5x launch event will start at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST) and will be streamed live on Weibo and Vivo's official website. Set to sport a hole-punch display and a massive 5,000mAh battery, Vivo Z5x will be a mid-range smartphone.

Vivo Z5x launch timings, live stream

If you want to follow the Vivo Z5x launch event live, you can head over Vivo's official Weibo account or the Vivo website to watch the live stream. It is important to note here that the live stream will most likely be in Mandarin (Chinese), so it will be really hard for an English speaker to understand anything. The company will also be sharing updates on its Weibo page as the Vivo Z5x is unveiled. As we mentioned earlier, the Vivo Z5x launch event will begin at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST).

Vivo Z5x specifications (expected)

Vivo has already teased a number of Vivo Z5x features and specifications, including a 6.53-inch hole-punch display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will be the company's first smartphone with hole-punch display. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to come with full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display resolution, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is also said to be running on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top.

On the imaging front, the Vivo phone will reportedly pack a triple rear camera setup, however the camera specifics are unclear at this point. The leaks also indicate that the smartphone will be offered in three colours – Extreme Night Black, Phantom Black, and a third mystery colour. Additionally, Vivo Z5x is said to be coming with an 18W fast charger in the box.