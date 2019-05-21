Vivo Z5x has been part of leaks in the recent past. It is expected to be the latest addition in the Vivo Z series and will be the company's first to feature a hole-punch design. Thanks to a leak in the past, it was already tipped that the Vivo Z5x will sport a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo has now set a launch date for the Z5x on Weibo. The invite has the letter Z on it and reveals that the smartphone will be launched on 24 May at 7:30pm local time China. There are also a bunch of new Vivo Z5x leaks to make their way to the Internet, while the smartphone has also shown up in a listing on retailer JD.com.

While the latest post from Vivo does not reveal many details about the upcoming Z5x, from the past leak we know that it will be the first Vivo smartphone with a hole-punch display. Leaked live shots of the device have also surfaced revealing how its big 5,000mAh battery performs. The phone is also rumoured to be 8mm thick

There are rumours which suggest that the Vivo Z5x will sport a 6.53-inch display and will most like sport full HD+ resolution. The Vivo Z5x was also spotted on China's 3C certification site which reveals that the phone will ship with an 18W charger in the box and have support for fast charging.

A variant of the Vivo Z5x was also spotted on Geekbench which has revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. This particular variant that was spotted on Geekbench had 8GB of RAM and managed to score 1848 in single-core and 5915 in multi-core tests. The Geekbench appearance also reveals that the Z5x will run FunTouch OS 9 on top of Android 9 Pie.

The Vivo Z5x was also spotted on Chinese retailer site JD.com ahead of the official launch. The website reveals four variants of the Vivo Z5x, 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage. The phone will be available in two colour variants, Extreme Night Black and Phantom Black. JD.com currently has a placeholder for the prices as the price of the Vivo Z5x is unknown at the moment.

Vivo also has a landing page for the upcoming Z5x model with a countdown on it. With the launch just a few days away, we won't have to wait for long for more details.