Technology News

Vivo Z5x Launch Set for May 24, Design Renders and Key Specifications Leaked

The Vivo Z5x is the company's first phone with a hole-punch display

By | Updated: 21 May 2019 18:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Z5x Launch Set for May 24, Design Renders and Key Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: JD.com

Vivo Z5x has a massive 5000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Vivo Z5x has a hole-punch display, the company teased
  • It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC
  • A 5,000mAh battery is also tipped for the Vivo Z5x

Vivo Z5x has been part of leaks in the recent past. It is expected to be the latest addition in the Vivo Z series and will be the company's first to feature a hole-punch design. Thanks to a leak in the past, it was already tipped that the Vivo Z5x will sport a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo has now set a launch date for the Z5x on Weibo. The invite has the letter Z on it and reveals that the smartphone will be launched on 24 May at 7:30pm local time China. There are also a bunch of new Vivo Z5x leaks to make their way to the Internet, while the smartphone has also shown up in a listing on retailer JD.com.

While the latest post from Vivo does not reveal many details about the upcoming Z5x, from the past leak we know that it will be the first Vivo smartphone with a hole-punch display. Leaked live shots of the device have also surfaced revealing how its big 5,000mAh battery performs. The phone is also rumoured to be 8mm thick

There are rumours which suggest that the Vivo Z5x will sport a 6.53-inch display and will most like sport full HD+ resolution. The Vivo Z5x was also spotted on China's 3C certification site which reveals that the phone will ship with an 18W charger in the box and have support for fast charging.

A variant of the Vivo Z5x was also spotted on Geekbench which has revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. This particular variant that was spotted on Geekbench had 8GB of RAM and managed to score 1848 in single-core and 5915 in multi-core tests. The Geekbench appearance also reveals that the Z5x will run FunTouch OS 9 on top of Android 9 Pie.

The Vivo Z5x was also spotted on Chinese retailer site JD.com ahead of the official launch. The website reveals four variants of the Vivo Z5x, 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage. The phone will be available in two colour variants, Extreme Night Black and Phantom Black. JD.com currently has a placeholder for the prices as the price of the Vivo Z5x is unknown at the moment.

Vivo also has a landing page for the upcoming Z5x model with a countdown on it. With the launch just a few days away, we won't have to wait for long for more details.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Z5x
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Huawei Said to Have Been Building Google Play Store Replacement, Plans Imperiled by Ban
'.Amazon' Gives E-Commerce Giant Its Own Internet Domain
Vivo Z5x Launch Set for May 24, Design Renders and Key Specifications Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Airtel Select Prepaid Plans Now Offer 400MB Additional Daily Data
  3. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  4. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  5. Honor 20 Pro With Quad Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display Launched
  6. Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20 Lite Launched: Highlights
  7. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Launched
  8. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  9. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  10. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.