Vivo Z5x is all set to go official on Friday, May 24 in China, and so far, teasers, leaked renders and specifications have given us a fair idea of what the upcoming phone might look like. With just a day left before the official launch, Vivo has released more official posters for the Vivo Z5x that confirm Snapdragon 710 processor and a 6.53-inch full-view display. Additionally, the Vivo Z5x has also been spotted on AnTuTu, and in the process, some of its hardware details such as RAM, display resolution, and internal storage capacity have also surfaced.

As per an official Weibo post and the accompanying images, the Vivo Z5x will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC and will pack a 6.53-inch full-view display, something which a recent leak also mentioned. Vivo has already confirmed that the Vivo Z5x will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast charging. As per leaks, the Vivo Z5x will have support for fast charging and that its retail box will include an 18W charger.

Also, the Vivo Z5x has also been spotted on AnTuTu, after paying a visit to Geekbench a few days ago. The AnTuTu listing of the Vivo Z5x states that the phone will draw power from the Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The AnTuTu listing also states that the display resolution will be full-HD+ at 1080x2340 pixels. As for the benchmark scores, the upcoming Vivo phone scored 173,798 on AnTuTu. The Vivo Z5x's AnTuTu listing was spotted by Gizmochina.

Going by the leaked renders via retailer JD.com, the Vivo Z5x will reportedly come in Extreme Night Black and Phantom Black colour options, and will sport a hole-punch display. The phone is tipped to pack triple rear cameras, however, the resolution of the sensors is not known. The Vivo Z5x is tipped to hit the shelves in four variants - 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage. We'll get to know more about the Vivo Z5x when it officially breaks cover in China tomorrow.