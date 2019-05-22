Technology News

Vivo Z5x Confirmed to Sport Massive 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of May 24 Launch

Vivo Z5x was previously rumoured to sport a massive 5,000mAh battery, and now it has been confirmed.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 16:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Z5x Confirmed to Sport Massive 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of May 24 Launch

Photo Credit: JD.com

The Vivo Z5x is scheduled to launch on May 24

Highlights
  • The Vivo Z5x said to have a hole-punch display
  • It will sport a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Z5x is reportedly powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC

Vivo is set to launch the Z5x on May 24 in China but a steady stream of leaks have already revealed a lot about the smartphone. Based on the leaks we also know what processor the smartphone will be sporting and how the device looks. For starters, the Z5x is going to be the first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker to sport a hole-punch display. Alongside hole-punch design leak, it was also rumoured that the Z5x will sport a big 5,000mAh battery but now this specification has been confirmed.

Vivo's product manager replied to a comment on Weibo confirming that the Vivo Z5x will indeed sport a 5,000mAh battery. That's not all, he also confirmed that the device has been designed to keep the overall thickness under 9mm. Vivo's Wu Fany also confirmed that the Z5x will sport a 6.53-inch display. The product manager also shared that he has been playing two games on the Vivo Z5x for the past two days and managed almost 14 hours of combined playtime.

The Vivo Z5x is scheduled to launch on May 24 and from the past leaks we already know that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. A recent leak on Chinese retailer site JD.com also revealed that the Z5x will come in multiple RAM and storage variants. It will have four variants in the following combinations, 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage. The Vivo Z5x also made an appearance on Geekbench 4 revealing that it will run FunTouch OS 9 on top of Android 9 Pie.

Vivo has also put a landing page for the Z5x on its website which will tick to zero on the launch day. With two days for the launch, it'll be interesting to see how Vivo prices this Z5x smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Z5X
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Huawei Dealt Another Blow: ARM to Reportedly Suspend Business With the Chinese Firm
Vivo Z5x Confirmed to Sport Massive 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of May 24 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. Redmi K20 to Sport 7th-Gen In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Xiaomi Confirms
  4. Airtel, Vodafone Lose Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 9.4 Million: TRAI
  5. Sony Is Exiting the Smartphone Business in India, Other Markets
  6. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  7. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp Ads Coming to the Status Section Next Year: Report
  9. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  10. Blink Play Review: Affordable Wireless Earphones With a Fitness Tracker
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.