Vivo Z5x (2020) has been launched as an upgraded version of the original Vivo Z5x that debuted last year with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The new Vivo phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC to provide an upgraded experience over the Snapdragon 710-powered Vivo Z5x. Apart from the new chip, there aren't any major changes in the new phone. You'll get 19.5:9 display with hole-punch design, triple rear cameras, and up to 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Z5x (2020) model also has 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo Z5x (2020) price, availability details

The Vivo Z5x (2020) price starts at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the base, 6GB RAM variant. There is also an 8GB RAM option. The phone is currently available for purchase in China in Aurora, Phantom Black, and Symphony colour options. Moreover, details about its global launch are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the original Vivo Z5x was launched in May last year with the same CNY 1,398 starting price for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option. Vivo also had the 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB variants of the earlier model that went on sale at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs.16,000), CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 18,100), and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,300), respectively.

Vivo Z5x (2020) specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z5x (2020) runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.78 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter as well as a 2-megapixel depth shooter. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Vivo has provided 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Vivo Z5x (2020) packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, it measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm and weighs 204.1 grams.

