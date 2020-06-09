Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Z5x (2020) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Z5x (2020) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Z5x (2020) carries a starting price of CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the base 6GB RAM variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 June 2020 12:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Z5x (2020) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Z5x (2020) retains the design of the original Vivo Z5x

Highlights
  • Vivo Z5x (2020) comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants
  • The phone comes with a hole-punch display
  • Vivo Z5x (2020) has 128GB of onboard storage

Vivo Z5x (2020) has been launched as an upgraded version of the original Vivo Z5x that debuted last year with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The new Vivo phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC to provide an upgraded experience over the Snapdragon 710-powered Vivo Z5x. Apart from the new chip, there aren't any major changes in the new phone. You'll get 19.5:9 display with hole-punch design, triple rear cameras, and up to 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Z5x (2020) model also has 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo Z5x (2020) price, availability details

The Vivo Z5x (2020) price starts at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the base, 6GB RAM variant. There is also an 8GB RAM option. The phone is currently available for purchase in China in Aurora, Phantom Black, and Symphony colour options. Moreover, details about its global launch are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the original Vivo Z5x was launched in May last year with the same CNY 1,398 starting price for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option. Vivo also had the 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB variants of the earlier model that went on sale at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs.16,000), CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 18,100), and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,300), respectively.

Vivo Z5x (2020) specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z5x (2020) runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.78 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter as well as a 2-megapixel depth shooter. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Vivo has provided 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Vivo Z5x (2020) packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, it measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm and weighs 204.1 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Z5x (2020)

Vivo Z5x (2020)

Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Z5x 2020 price, Vivo Z5x 2020 specifications, Vivo Z5x 2020, Vivo Z5x, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
TSMC Says Could Fill Order Gap if Unable to Sell Chips to Huawei
Chinese Telecom Firms Urge FCC Not to Revoke Ability to Operate in US
Vivo Z5x (2020) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  2. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched
  3. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. BSNL Extends 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan to More Cities
  5. OnePlus Z Said to Launch Next Month: Everything We Know So Far
  6. HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G Support Launched in India
  7. Mi Band 5 Teased to Feature Bigger Display Than Its Predecessor
  8. iPhone SE (2020) Review
  9. OnePlus Teases Pricing for Upcoming TV Series Ahead of July 2 Launch
  10. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Robot Built for Japan's Ageing Workforce Finds Coronavirus Role
  2. Mind the Gap: Affordable Internet Vital for Coronavirus Recovery
  3. Apple to Announce Shift to ARM-Based Mac Chips at WWDC 2020 Later This Month: Report
  4. Upcoming 32-Inch, 43-Inch OnePlus TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Ahead of July 2 Launch
  5. Oppo to Launch 'Another Premium' Smartphone in India, Company Executive Hints
  6. OnePlus Z Said to Launch Next Month: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Oppo Is Entering Smart TV Market, Company Confirms on Weibo
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Bean-Shaped Galaxy Buds Image 'Assets' Appear on Galaxy Wearable App: Report
  9. Flipkart Adds Voice Assistant in Its Grocery app 'Supermart'
  10. Google Duo Mobile App Gets Invite Links Feature for Group Video Calls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com