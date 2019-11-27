Vivo Z5i has been launched as the latest entrant in the Z-series by the Chinese company. The new smartphone, which looks similar to the Vivo Z5, comes with a list of specifications that are similar to those of the Vivo U3. The Vivo phone has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC as well as a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that make it closer to the Vivo U3 that was launched in China last month and debuted in India as the Vivo U20. However, the Vivo Z5i comes in a single variant that has 8GB of RAM. This is unlike the Vivo U3 that has 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The Vivo U3 also sports a gradient back design and comes with 18W Dual Engine fast charging support.

Vivo Z5i price

The Vivo Z5i price is set at CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 18,300) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone comes in Jade Blue and Onyx Black colour options and is available for purchase in China through the Vivo online store. However, details about the global launch of the Vivo Z5i are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the Vivo U3 was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,200) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant was priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,100). The smartphone debuted in India as the Vivo U20 with a starting price of Rs. 10,990.

Vivo Z5i specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z5i runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z5i houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The smartphone also has a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, the Vivo phone has a 16-megapixel shooter at the front with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Z5i has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Z5i that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, the smartphone measures 162.15x76.47x8.89mm and weighs 193 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.