Vivo Z5 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Z5 price in China starts at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 16,000).

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 19:08 IST
Vivo Z5 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Z5 sports a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that carries an in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo Z5 has up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage
  • The phone is already on sale in China
  • Vivo has provided a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo Z5 was launched in China on Wednesday as the company's latest mid-range offering. The new Vivo phone offers a 19.5:9 display with a waterdrop-style notch design. There is also Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Z5 comes preloaded Super Night View 2.0+ to boost low-light camera quality and includes the proprietary Multi-Turbo for an enhanced gaming experience. Further, Vivo has provided an artificial intelligence (AI) powered beauty mode that is designed to recognise as many as 103 facial features to uplift your self portraits. The Vivo Z5 supports OTG reverse charging and works with 22.5W Flash Charge fast charging technology.

Vivo Z5 price

The Vivo Z5 price has been set at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 1,898 (roughly Rs. 19,000) and 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,000). There is also the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 23,000). The phone comes in three different colour options, namely Aurora Illusion, Bamboo Forest Night, and Holographic Illusion.

Vivo has started selling all the variants of the Z5 through its online store in China, except the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that will go on sale from August 6.

Vivo Z5 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z5 runs Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z5 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In terms of selfies, there is a 32-megapixel sensor at the front that has an f/2.0 lens on top.

The Vivo Z5 has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Z5 that supports 22.5W Flash Charge fast charging technology. Lastly, the phone measures 159.53x75.23x8.13mm and weighs 187 grams.

