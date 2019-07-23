Vivo Z5 official promo images have been revealed ahead of its launch. The Vivo Z5 is set to launch on July 31, and the new renders shared by the company suggest that the phone will sport a glossy gradient back panel, come in three colour options, don a waterdrop-style notch, and a triple rear camera setup as well. This comes just a day after the phone was spotted on TENAA, and it was listed to sport a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display, a 4,420mAh battery, and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

The latest renders shared by Vivo on Weibo show the Vivo Z5 from the front and back. The phone is seen to come in three glossy gradient finishes – Green, Blue, and White. The Vivo Z5 will sport a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically with a flash module sitting below the sensors. There is no rear fingerprint sensor, hinting that it may be embedded underneath. Up front, the phone is seen sporting a waterdrop-style notch with a slight chin at the bottom of the display. The photos were first shared by Vivo's product manager, and later reposted by Vivo's official account as well.

Vivo Z5 Renders

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Vivo Z5 is set to launch in China on July 31 i.e. next week. As per a recent TENAA listing, the Vivo Z5 is tipped to feature a 6.38-inch (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display, a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 6GB and 8GB RAM options, 64GB and 128GB storage options, and a 4,420mAh battery.

The triple camera setup is listed to include a 48-megapixel main camera, assisted by a 2-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras. The selfie camera's resolution is listed at 32-megapixel and it will capture 8-megapixel pixel-binned photos. The Vivo Z5 dimensions are listed to measure at 159.53x75.23x8.13mm.