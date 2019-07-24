Technology News
loading

Vivo Z5 Leaked in Live Image, 4,500mAh Battery With 22.5W Fast Charging Support Tipped

Vivo Z5 is set to launch on July 31 in China.

By | Updated: 24 July 2019 18:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Z5 Leaked in Live Image, 4,500mAh Battery With 22.5W Fast Charging Support Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo Z5 will come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo Z5 live image has now surfaced on Weibo
  • The phone is confirmed to sport waterdrop-style notch
  • It is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor

Vivo Z5 latest leak is of a live image, and it suggests that the phone will support 22.5W fast charging. The phone is set to launch on July 31 in China, and the company recently revealed official renders of the phone as well. The Vivo Z5 will sport a waterdrop-style notch, triple rear camera setup, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, the renders revealed. The phone's specifications have also been leaked earlier, thanks to a TENAA listing, and it is tipped to sport a 6.38-inch display, and offer up to 128GB storage.

The live image of the Vivo Z5 was leaked on Weibo, and the post suggests that the phone will support fast charging at 22.5W. The phone is seen with the display turned on, and the charging is at 37 percent, but it doesn't reveal how much time it will take to fully charge the phone. The leak post also claims that the phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery.

This is almost the same as the TENAA leak a few days ago that suggested a 4,420mAh battery on the Vivo Z5 phone. The listing also tipped that the phone will feature a 6.38-inch (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display, a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 6GB and 8GB RAM options, 64GB and 128GB storage options, and measure 159.53x75.23x8.13mm.

The Vivo Z5 triple camera setup is listed to include a 48-megapixel main camera, assisted by a 2-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras. The selfie camera's resolution is listed at 32-megapixel and it will capture 8-megapixel pixel-binned photos.

As for design, the official renders released recently confirm that the Vivo Z5 will come in three glossy gradient finishes – Green, Blue, and White. The triple rear camera setup will be aligned vertically with a flash module sitting below the sensors. There is no rear fingerprint sensor, hinting that it may be embedded underneath. Up front, the phone is seen sporting a waterdrop-style notch with a slight chin at the bottom of the display.

As mentioned, the Vivo Z5 is set to launch next week on July 31, and we will know official pricing and specification details then.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Z5, Vivo Z5 Specifications, Vivo Z5 Launch, Vivo Z5 Battery
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Lyft Makes Self-Driving Research Public in Bid to Speed Development
Singapore Chipmakers Cut Jobs as US-China Trade War Drags On
Vivo Z5 Leaked in Live Image, 4,500mAh Battery With 22.5W Fast Charging Support Tipped
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  2. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  3. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  5. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  6. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  7. Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke Hopes Robin Helps Viewers Love LGBTQ People
  8. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Said to Launch in August; Price, Specifications Leak
  9. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  10. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Users Can Now Experience DC Dimming Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6, LG X2 2019 Renders and Specifications Leaked on Android Enterprise Site
  2. Steam QuakeCon 2019 Sale Offers Doom (2016), Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Other Games at up to 80 Percent Off
  3. HP Launches Updated ZBook Series Laptops, ZBook Studio X360 Convertible in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 May Have Better Low-Light Photography Skills Than Galaxy S10 Series, Trademark Tips
  5. Gallery Go Launched as a Lightweight Google Photos Replacement, Now Available in Google Play Store
  6. Singapore Chipmakers Cut Jobs as US-China Trade War Drags On
  7. Vivo Z5 Leaked in Live Image, 4,500mAh Battery With 22.5W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  8. Lyft Makes Self-Driving Research Public in Bid to Speed Development
  9. Cashify Expands Its Footprint, Now Available in Over 1,500 Indian Cities
  10. Uber Freight Expands to Germany, Faces Local Competition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.