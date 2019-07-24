Vivo Z5 latest leak is of a live image, and it suggests that the phone will support 22.5W fast charging. The phone is set to launch on July 31 in China, and the company recently revealed official renders of the phone as well. The Vivo Z5 will sport a waterdrop-style notch, triple rear camera setup, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, the renders revealed. The phone's specifications have also been leaked earlier, thanks to a TENAA listing, and it is tipped to sport a 6.38-inch display, and offer up to 128GB storage.

The live image of the Vivo Z5 was leaked on Weibo, and the post suggests that the phone will support fast charging at 22.5W. The phone is seen with the display turned on, and the charging is at 37 percent, but it doesn't reveal how much time it will take to fully charge the phone. The leak post also claims that the phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery.

This is almost the same as the TENAA leak a few days ago that suggested a 4,420mAh battery on the Vivo Z5 phone. The listing also tipped that the phone will feature a 6.38-inch (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display, a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 6GB and 8GB RAM options, 64GB and 128GB storage options, and measure 159.53x75.23x8.13mm.

The Vivo Z5 triple camera setup is listed to include a 48-megapixel main camera, assisted by a 2-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras. The selfie camera's resolution is listed at 32-megapixel and it will capture 8-megapixel pixel-binned photos.

As for design, the official renders released recently confirm that the Vivo Z5 will come in three glossy gradient finishes – Green, Blue, and White. The triple rear camera setup will be aligned vertically with a flash module sitting below the sensors. There is no rear fingerprint sensor, hinting that it may be embedded underneath. Up front, the phone is seen sporting a waterdrop-style notch with a slight chin at the bottom of the display.

As mentioned, the Vivo Z5 is set to launch next week on July 31, and we will know official pricing and specification details then.