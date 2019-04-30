Technology News
Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Z3x will initially go on sale in China starting May 8.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 10:51 IST
Vivo Z3x runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Vivo Z3x price in China is set at CNY 1,198 (roughly Rs. 12,400)
  • Vivo has provided 6.26-inch full-HD+ display on the Z3x
  • The phone also comes with a 3,260mAh battery

Vivo Z3x has been launched in China as an upgrade of the Vivo Z1. The new phone comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC and sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Similar to last year's Z1, the Vivo Z3x has a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display and comes with a traditional notch design. Vivo has also provided its proprietary set of features, including Game Turbo and System Turbo. Other key highlights of the Vivo Z3x include a dual rear camera setup backed by artificial intelligence (AI) tweaks, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie.

Vivo Z3x price

The Vivo Z3x price in China has been set at CNY 1,198 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone with Red, Purple, and Black colour options will go on pre-orders starting May 1.

Vivo is already taking reservations for the Z3x through its online store, though its formal availability is scheduled for May 8.

To recall, the Vivo Z1 was launched in China back in May last year CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 18,600).

Vivo Z3x specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z3x runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 and features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) TFT display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z3x has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. The phone also has features such as AR mode, Portrait mode, Dynamic Photo, and a Beauty mode. Moreover, Vivo claims that the new model is capable of identifying 22 scenes and more than 240 scene combinations to optimise them using AI algorithms.

The Vivo Z3x has 64GB of onboard storage along with microSD card support for expansion (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor.

Vivo has provided a 3,260mAh battery on the Z3x. Besides, the phone measures 154.81x75.03x7.89mm and weighs 150 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3260mAh
Uber US Drivers Plan Protest Over Pay Ahead of IPO
Comment
 
 

