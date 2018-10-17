After the Vivo V11 and Vivo Z3i, the Vivo Z3 has now been unveiled as a new budget smartphone by the Chinese vendor. The Vivo Z3 comes in three different variants - with options between Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 710 SoCs and up to 6GB RAM. Vivo has also provided a waterdrop notch, dual rear camera setup, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the Vivo Z3 includes a Face Unlock feature that is touted to detect 1,204 facial features using an infrared light to unlock the screen. There is also the Jovi smart voice assistant similar to other Vivo handsets. The Vivo Z3 also has artificial intelligence (AI) based selfie-focused features that are designed to adjust lighting and enhance self-portrait shots.

Vivo Z3 price

The Vivo V3 price in China has been set at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the Snapdragon 670 variant that has 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, while its Snapdragon 710 model along with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at CNY 1,898 (roughly Rs. 20,100). There is also a Snapdragon 710 variant of the Vivo Z3 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 24,400). All these variants are already available for purchase through Vivo's online store.

Vivo Z3 specifications and features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z3 runs Funtouch OS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio and 90.3 screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Vivo Z3 V1813BA has a Snapdragon 670 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM, while the Vivo Z3 V1813DA comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. This is unlike the Vivo Z3i that debuted last week with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC.

The new smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the storage part, the Vivo Z3 has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB along with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3315mAh battery and measures 155.97x75.63x8.1mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.