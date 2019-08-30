Technology News
  Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked, Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48 Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery

Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked, Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery

Vivo Z1x specifications leak suggests that it will sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

30 August 2019
Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked, Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery

Vivo Z1x will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1x is leaked to run on Android Pie
  • It should be made available in two colour options
  • The phone is leaked to sport a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display

Vivo Z1x full specifications have been leaked ahead of its launch in India on September 6. The phone is already being teased on Flipkart, with key features like waterdrop-style notch, triple rear cameras, and in-display fingerprint scanner already confirmed. Now, the detailed specifications have surfaced online, and it suggests that the phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge support. The Vivo Z1x phone is set to launch at 12pm IST on September 6 in the Indian market.

As for the specifications leak, GSMArena received a tip with all the technical details of the upcoming Vivo Z1x. The leak suggests that the phone will run on Android Pie, and feature a 6.38-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display. It is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is tipped to be offered in 64GB and 128GB options.

Coming to the cameras, the Vivo Z1x's triple camera setup will consist of a main 48-megapixel main Sony IMX582 sensor, another ultra-wide angle sensor and a depth sensing camera as well. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

As mentioned, the phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W Flash Charge support. It is leaked to arrive in at least two colour options, and the company is already teasing it in a Blue and Purple glossy gradient finish. Vivo is taking registrations of interest on its website, where the Notify Me button is now live. The phone is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically with the flash sitting beneath it.

A preview of the Vivo Z1x's official product page reveals the phone will come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for the company's proprietary 22.5W Flash Charge technology. The preview also shows a 6.38-inch display that will have a waterdrop notch. The product page also says that the Vivo Z1x will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and will let users capture photos with a high level of detail. Vivo Z1x pricing and availability will be announced at the September 6 event.

Comments

Vivo Z1x, Vivo Z1x Price, Vivo Z1x Specifications, Vivo
Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked, Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
