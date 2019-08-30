Vivo Z1x full specifications have been leaked ahead of its launch in India on September 6. The phone is already being teased on Flipkart, with key features like waterdrop-style notch, triple rear cameras, and in-display fingerprint scanner already confirmed. Now, the detailed specifications have surfaced online, and it suggests that the phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge support. The Vivo Z1x phone is set to launch at 12pm IST on September 6 in the Indian market.

As for the specifications leak, GSMArena received a tip with all the technical details of the upcoming Vivo Z1x. The leak suggests that the phone will run on Android Pie, and feature a 6.38-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display. It is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is tipped to be offered in 64GB and 128GB options.

Coming to the cameras, the Vivo Z1x's triple camera setup will consist of a main 48-megapixel main Sony IMX582 sensor, another ultra-wide angle sensor and a depth sensing camera as well. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

As mentioned, the phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W Flash Charge support. It is leaked to arrive in at least two colour options, and the company is already teasing it in a Blue and Purple glossy gradient finish. Vivo is taking registrations of interest on its website, where the Notify Me button is now live. The phone is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically with the flash sitting beneath it.

